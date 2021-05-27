How To Spend 48-Hours In Black-Owned Miami

Miami is a potpourri of diverse cultures, flavorful food, artistic innovations, and a trendy nightlife. This makes the South Florida city one of the most popular vacation spots in the world. But, Black-owned Miami is a mention in itself.

With two international airports as well as train and bus terminal access from multiple cities, there are several options to visit from wherever you are in the world. There’s so much to choose from, so to help you get started on your travel plans here are some recommendations for your 48-hour all Black-owned Miami getaway.

Book a stay at one of these hotels

Dunns Josephine Hotel

Owner and CEO Kristin Kitchen is taking a different approach to heritage tourism focused on African American history and culture in urban areas. This Black-owned Miami boutique hotel is located in Historic Overtown and is said to be an ode to the

“Miami and Harlem Renaissance periods of glitz and old world glamour” of the past. In keeping with that theme, the 15-guest rooms are decorated to reflect the style of legends Josephine Baker, Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, Cab Calloway, Marcus Garvey, Duke Ellington, and Billie Holliday.

The Copper Door B&B

Photo courtesy of Copper Door B&B

This bed and breakfast concept is vintage styled and boasts 22 spacious rooms including three private double room suites. It is conveniently located in the heart of the entertainment mecca Historical Overtown but is still private enough to provide an intimate experience for guests. Visitors can look forward to chef-driven amenities and local goods.

Grab something to eat

Vegetarian Restaurant by Hakin

Vegetarian Restaurant by Hakin subscribes to the idea that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring. The menu includes Vegan Pancakes & Scrambled Tofu, Kale Tofu Scramble & Toast, Coconut Curried Sautéed Vegan Salmon, “Incredible” Veggie Philly Steak, and a variety of juices and smoothies. As an added treat they also serve special raw desserts.

World Famous House Of Mac

Instagram | @worldfamoushouseofmac

Derrick Turton, aka “Chef Teach,” is the brain behind Miami’s World Famous House of Mac. The former club promoter who once worked with artists like Pitbull and A$AP Rocky now runs a comfort food empire with macaroni and cheese as the centerpiece. The menu also features a harmonious blend of Caribbean soul food. Feast on World Famous Five Cheese Truffle Mac, Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese, Pizza Mac & Cheese, and Seafood Mac & Cheese.

Lil Greenhouse Grill

What started as a food truck is now a restaurant serving food for the soul. Try the handcrafted seafood cakes with house aioli or slow-smoked BBQ ribs with Chef’s herbs and spices.

There’s always room for dessert

Ice Cream Heaven

Ice Cream Heaven is said to be the only Black-owned ice cream parlor in Miami Gardens. Cap off your day of dining with one of their signature Big A$$ Ice-Cream Sandwiches, fried Oreos, cakes, milkshakes, and a variety of ice-cream flavors. Adult ice-creams are also available for those who want something a bit stronger.

Explore the rich history of the city

Haitian Heritage Museum

The Miami area is known for its large Haitian community. Learn more about the country and the culture at the Haitian Heritage Museum. Past exhibitions have featured important figures in Haiti’s history like Toussaint Louverture and Charles Jean-Pierre.

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

Courtesy of: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

This park has been described as the “Central Park of Miami.” There’s a lot of history here. At one point, this was the only Black beach in Miami. Now visitors can enjoy the historic carousel, a mini train amusement ride, kayaks, and picnic areas.

Get a taste of the incredible art scene that the city is known for

N’Namdi Contemporary Gallery

Director Jumaane N’Namdi first got into art at age six when his father George founded the G.R. N’Namdi Gallery in Detroit, Michigan. The Morehouse grad helped expand his dad’s galleries into Chicago and New York before opening the N’Namdi Contemporary Miami and N’Namdi Contemporary Chicago. His galleries operate under the themes of education, culture, and aesthetics. See his expansive art collection in the Little Haiti neighborhood.

Get your workout in

SolBox Fitness Club

Fitness enthusiasts like to get their reps in even on a vacay. Forgo the hotel gym for a different experience. SolBox Fitness Club is a cross-training studio with a personal touch. Old school and underground hip hop, funk, jazz, and soul are the perfect backdrops for classes that focus on teaching the proper technique for boxing.