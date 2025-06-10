With over 885 million hours viewed between its first two seasons, “Ginny & Georgia” has become one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language series. Season three only deepens the drama, taking fans from small-town charm to courtroom intensity. As the story unfolds, so do the scenic backdrops, making it as much a visual escape as an emotional one. Now, fans can step into Wellsbury’s world by visiting the real-life filming locations that helped shape “Ginny & Georgia.”

Set in the fictional Wellsbury, Massachusetts, season three follows Georgia facing trial for murder, while Ginny navigates teenage life and family drama post-arrest cliffhanger. Though set in New England, the heart and soul of the show were brought to life in Cobourg and Toronto, Ontario, where quaint small‑town charm and suburban landscapes offered authentic backdrops. For fans, visiting these sites is more than a photo op; it’s stepping into the drama, from Georgia’s courtroom walk to Ginny’s high school days, all set amid real-life scenic streets and lakesides.

Cobourg, Ontario

Key Scenes: In “Ginny & Georgia,” the charming Town Hall gatherings, where Georgia navigates politics and small-town drama, were filmed at Victoria Hall in Cobourg, Ontario, as Netflix in Your Neighborhood notes. This is a historic building that doubles as Wellsbury’s civic center. Just down the street, the cozy Blue Farm Café, a hub for heartfelt chats and community gossip, comes to life in a repurposed storefront along King Street West, making Cobourg the perfect stand-in for the show’s fictional town.

Best Time to Visit: Late spring to early fall (May–September) is the ideal time to go. Cobourg’s beaches, heritage tours and cozy cafés are at their most welcoming during this period. Fewer crowds arrive right in late spring, while peak summer months are perfect for full-on festival energy.

Transportation Options: Getting to Cobourg is easy, especially from Toronto. You can drive, it’s about 90 minutes east via Highway 401, or take a comfortable VIA Rail train. They run several times daily between Toronto and Ottawa with a stop in Cobourg’s charming downtown. Once you’re there, most filming locations are walkable from the station or accessible by bike or car. Taxis and local transit are also available, though limited, so renting a car offers the most flexibility if you plan to explore nearby areas.

To sell the illusion of a Massachusetts town, the crew cleverly swapped out Canadian details, like flags and mailboxes, for American ones during filming. With its blend of lakefront scenery, Victorian architecture and friendly downtown energy, Cobourg offers fans a perfect slice of small-town charm. Visit on weekday mornings for quieter streets, and note that the area is both walkable and stroller or wheelchair-friendly.

Things to Do: Take a relaxing stroll along the waterfront pier and the scenic Victoria Beach boardwalk, where you can soak in views of Lake Ontario and catch a beautiful sunset. For nature lovers, the nearby Cobourg Conservation Area offers peaceful walking trails, picnic spots and a chance to experience the natural beauty just outside the downtown core.

Where to Eat: Stop by the real-life location of the Blue Farm Café, filmed at The El (74 King St W), a cozy local spot known for its coffee, brunch and laid-back vibe that fits right into the Wellsbury aesthetic. The Buttermilk Cafe (44 King St W) is a beloved local spot known for hearty breakfasts and brunches, just a short walk from the filming district.

Where to Stay: Along with many historic downtown B&Bs like the Twin Maples, there are plenty of upscale hotels in the area. The King George Inn is located only 200 yards away from Victoria Hall, and it offers easy access to many local attractions.

Toronto, Ontario – TriBro Studios & Baby Point Crescent

Key Scenes: Toronto plays a key role in bringing “Ginny & Georgia” to life by providing the perfect backdrop for scenes, including the exterior of the warm and detailed setting of the family’s home, per Peerspace. All scenes inside the home are shot in Tribro Studios, the city’s diverse studio spaces also recreate the bustling school hallways, capturing the authentic atmosphere of high school.

Best Time to Visit: Toronto is a vibrant city with something to offer year-round, making it an excellent destination no matter when you plan your trip. However, if you’re hoping to catch any studio tours or behind-the-scenes experiences related to the Netflix original, keep in mind these opportunities are often limited and require advance booking or special arrangements. For the best overall experience, consider visiting in late spring through early fall (May to September), when the weather is mild.

Transportation Options: Getting around Toronto is convenient and affordable thanks to its extensive public transit system. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) operates the city’s subway, streetcar and bus networks, making it easy to reach popular filming locations.

While the cozy interiors are filmed on sets at TriBro Studios in East York, the actual Miller house is a private residence at 46 Baby Point Crescent in the Parkdale–High Park neighborhood, with their on-screen neighbors just next door. Visitors can admire these iconic spots from a respectful distance since many of the exterior locations are on private properties. Fans may also recognize other Toronto landmarks like Old Mill Bridge in Etienne Brulé Park and a Scarborough auto shop featured throughout the series.

Things to Do: For a closer look at some of the filming locations, consider taking one of the many Toronto movie tours that include Baby Point and studio insights. Check out Casa Loma for rich architecture and cameo vibes or visit the CN Tower or Hockey Hall of Fame while in town.

Where to Eat: If you’re exploring filming spots around Baby Point, head a bit south to Parkdale for great dining options. Try Hello 123, a trendy plant-based café perfect for brunch. After strolling through nearby Etienne Brulé Park, where scenes like the Old Mill Bridge were filmed, you can unwind at one of the local cafés like The Good Neighbour Espresso Bar.

Where to Stay: For a stylish stay with easy access to filming locations, book a boutique hotel near High Park or the trendy King West area. Both offer charm, walkability, and great local dining. For a more immersive experience, consider an Airbnb near Baby Point Crescent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Ginny & Georgia” shot in a real house?

While the exterior shots of the Miller home are filmed at real private residences in Toronto, all of the interior scenes are carefully crafted on soundstages at studios in the city. This allows the production team to control lighting, layout and design details, creating a consistent, cinematic look that wouldn’t be possible in a real home.

What high school is “Ginny & Georgia” filmed at?

The high school featured in the show, Wellsbury High, is not a real school but is actually filmed at the now-closed Nelson A. Boylen Collegiate Institute in North York, Toronto, as Woman and Home reports. This former Toronto District School Board building, which housed thousands of students from 1966 until its closure in 2016, serves as the exterior and corridor backdrop for many school scenes. This building remains closed to the public, but visitors can still view the school from the outside.