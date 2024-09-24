Gabrielle Union’s summer was filled with good times and going au natural.

The Truth Be Told actress shared a striking image of herself in the nude as the first of several photos included in an end-of-summer photo dump posted on Instagram on September 22, the season’s last day. The snapshot showed Union’s bare frame as she basked in the water of an overhead spout.

In the first photo of the carousel, Union posed nude, captured from the side under a gentle stream of water, with her arm and thigh artfully positioned to cover her chest and lower body.

“I chose the bare. 😌 #summer24,” the 51-year-old mother — married to NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade — cheekily wrote in her caption.

Many online users left flame and red heart emojis in her comments. The post also garnered countless heart-eye emojis.

What Else Has Gabrielle Union Been Up To This Summer?

Beyond the confident post, the starlet’s warmer months have been filled with luxurious travel, family time, and plenty of relaxation. Other photos included in her upload showed her posted up in bikinis, yachting, and waterside. Several others documented her horseback riding and taking pleasure in good eats. She also added snapshots of her by her husband’s side.

Earlier this summer, the couple enjoyed Paris with their daughter Kaavia James, 5, for the Olympic Games. Afterward, they spent time yachting in the South of France. Notably, Union and Wade celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in late August.

The couple’s blended family also includes Wade’s children from previous relationships: Xavier, 10, Zaya, 17, and Zaire, 22. Moreover, People notes that the former hooper has raised his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21, since the latter was a child.

The Perfect Find actress posted photos and footage from the couple’s time abroad in late August with the loving caption, “Head in the clouds and I love it.”