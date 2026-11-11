Frontier Airlines has opened bookings for its first-class seats, bringing a new premium option to an airline best known for its low fares.

In a November 10 announcement, the Denver-based carrier confirmed that passengers can reserve the seats for flights beginning March 5, 2027. The launch comes more than a year later than initially planned. When Frontier unveiled its first-class plans in December 2024, it expected to introduce the seats by late 2025 as part of a broader overhaul of its passenger experience and loyalty benefits.

The expansion follows a shift in the U.S. airline industry, with budget carriers increasingly offering upgrades to attract travelers willing to pay for additional comfort. As Reuters reported in December 2024, Frontier joined competitors exploring premium seating as a way to generate additional revenue. The airline already offers extra-legroom seats and an UpFront Plus option that guarantees an empty adjacent middle seat. Its new first-class cabin will expand those choices while standard economy seating remains available.

What Frontier Airlines’ First-Class Seats Will Include

Under the new seating layout, the first two rows of Frontier aircraft will have first-class seats arranged two on each side of the aisle. The two-by-two configuration removes middle seats from that section and provides up to 37 inches of seat pitch, the distance between corresponding points on successive seat rows.

The seats will feature Italian leather upholstery and an ergonomic design with a fixed, slightly reclined backrest. First-class passengers will have to pay separately for food and beverages on board. Frontier Miles members with Elite Silver status or higher will also qualify for complimentary first-class upgrades on bookings made on or after January 1, 2027, provided they purchase an eligible bundle. Upgrades remain subject to availability and depend on membership tier.

The carrier has already started installing the first-class and extra-legroom seats and expects that work to be complete by March 5. The Points Guy reports that some passengers could see the redesigned seats on aircraft before that official debut. Passengers who want additional space without booking first class will have another option. Rows three through eight will offer up to 34 inches of pitch, and select UpFront Plus rows will retain a guaranteed empty middle seat. Those rows will form Frontier’s expanded Premium seating section.

“We’re transforming what customers can expect when they fly Frontier,” Bobby Schroeter, the airline’s chief marketing officer, said in the November 10 announcement.

Frontier First-Class Prices, Booking Deadline, And Wi-Fi Plans

Frontier is advertising an introductory price of $129 per one-way flight for its First bundle, in addition to the base airfare. The package includes a first-class seat, two checked bags, one carry-on bag, and Board First priority boarding. Its Premium bundle starts at $90 one-way and includes an extra-legroom seat, a carry-on bag, and the same boarding benefit. The Premium bundle does not include checked bags.

Both introductory offers apply only to new reservations made through Frontier’s website or mobile app. Travelers must purchase the flight and bundle together by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 16, 2026. Eligible trips must be nonstop domestic flights on select days between March 5 and April 5, 2027. Promotional prices depend on availability and may not appear on every route or departure.

Separate technology upgrades will follow. Frontier plans to install USB-C charging ports at every seat in the first eight rows and introduce Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi during 2027. The airline expects to begin installing the Wi-Fi system early in the year, while power ports will also roll out over the course of 2027. Both additions will roll out aircraft by aircraft, so travelers should not assume either service will be available on every plane when first-class travel begins in March.