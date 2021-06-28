Forget Paris And Visit These Gorgeous French Islands

France is often at or near the top of every traveler’s bucket list. The Western European country is world-renowned for its glamorous cities like Paris, the history, art, wine, and of course the mouthwatering French gastronomy. But amid the waves of the Pacific, Indian, and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Caribbean Sea, are the French islands that form part of the French Overseas Territories or Les Territoires d’Outre-mer.

These are the departments of France abroad that have the sophistication of the mainland mixed with tropical paradise. You can even shop in euros. Their French connection affords them a higher standard of living than many other islands in their respective areas. So if you’re looking for strong food culture, glorious beaches, spectacular views, and a dash of elegance, don’t sleep on these islands.