Just when you thought the world couldn’t get any stranger, along comes a man with an illicit thirst for feet. Police across the Carolinas have issued warnings to women about a “serial foot-grabber” and toe pincher who has been targeting female students on college campuses. This bizarre string of incidents has prompted law enforcement to urge vigilance and caution, particularly among young women.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Jermaine Deas, has been linked to a series of creepy incidents. He allegedly grabbed the feet of unsuspecting women. The most recent incident occurred at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. According to a post on the university’s Facebook page, Deas was accused of reaching under a table to grab the foot of a student studying in the library. He was arrested on September 1 and taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Deas has a history of similar bizarre offenses dating back over two decades. His record includes charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing at various colleges. Some of these institutions include Guilford Technical Community College and the University of North Carolina campuses in Chapel Hill and Greensboro. In 2016, he was arrested at the University of South Carolina for allegedly pinching a woman’s toes. Deas is not affiliated with any of the targeted institutions.

Safety Tips For Women

As a result of these incidents, the police have provided numerous safety guidelines for women to follow. Female students should be more cautious in crowded public places like libraries and cafes. They are also encouraged to make an effort to walk around campus with other students as much as possible. Furthermore, campus security and the police ask to be notified when anything suspicious is detected. Ultimately, trust your gut when something feels off. Additionally, don’t hesitate to remove yourself from the situation.