Recently concluding its third installment, Food, Wine, and Fete (FWF) started from a wave of inspiration founder Vanessa James caught during the mecca of Carnivals in Trinidad and Tobago. Now in its third year, James has found a way to “bottle up” an experience that pays homage to the soca fete experience, rooted in all things Caribbean culture, cuisine, and creativity. The one-day all-inclusive fete is quickly expanding into an annual must-attend event that James describes as “a level up in every way.”

From Carnival Euphoria To Fostering Fete Culture In South Florida

Colin Subratie

As a cultural storyteller for the last 15 years across radio, TV, and print, James has grown intimately familiar with the customs and traditions of the Caribbean. A proud daughter of Trinidad and Tobago, with early roots in the US Virgin Islands, James always felt something was missing in how Caribbean culinary storytelling was presented outside the region.

“I love and appreciate the culinary scene, but I felt something was missing,” James shares with Travel Noire. “My mom can make a roti and curry chicken, which pairs well with white wine. Or, in the morning, Jamaican ackee and saltfish pair nicely with a mimosa. Instead of a classic Bajan rum, let’s do a rum spritzer and add a splash of rosé on top.”

After years of traveling and storytelling about the Caribbean and its people — the artisans, culinary creatives, and street food vendors — who make it so special, James wanted to realize a stateside experience that appropriately celebrated the culture.

“It’s time for the cuisine of the Caribbean to be elevated as we see it. It’s not just street food — it’s to be rivaled with any other cuisine in the world,” she shares.

Noticing a need for cultural spaces focused on the Caribbean diaspora, Food, Wine, and Fete begins to fill that gap for many living on the mainland. It also serves as a space for fete vibes for those who feel connected to the culture, if not directly tied to it.

“There’s something special about our culture, and I wouldn’t want to be from anywhere else than from the Caribbean,” James reflects. “That’s how people from the Caribbean feel. We need to celebrate the fact that there are so many creative people on these islands.”

Inside Food, Wine, And Fete

Ricardo Reyes

This year’s Food, Wine, and Fete occurred on May 17 at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park’s Grand Pavilion. The setting is historic, as the first and only beach for Black beachgoers in Miami during the Jim Crow era. The beach itself celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. 2025’s FWF lineup continues the mission of amplifying the presentation of Caribbean food, wine, and spirits on a beach backdrop reminiscent of the islands.

Highlights from this year’s event included chef demonstrations by James Beard award-winning Chef Irie from Jamaica and Chef Simeon Hall, Jr. of the Bahamas. James has also opted to add the element of collaboration to FWF, with soca artists joining in the cooking mix. Farmer Nappy, for example, eagerly awaited his chance to cook alongside culinary masters, later dazzling the crowd with a music performance.

Along FWF’s ‘Foodie Avenue,’ 13 culinary masters across South Florida showcase everything from escovitch sliders to pies, patties, and high-end desserts. By day, FWF is a tasting tour of food and beverages, but the entertainment turns into a soca celebration by night.

“You’re getting music, stilt walkers, and a real Caribbean mashup the moment that you check in,” James shares of the experience. “It’s food-heavy for the first three hours. By then, people are full, the drinks are flowing, and we kick things up a notch with four DJs.”

Aside from the undeniable vibes in the air, the crowning jewel of the evening was LunaLite Drone Technologies’ stunning drone show, which lit up the Miami skyline.

Expanding The Spotlight For Caribbean Culinary Creativity

While James is basking in the glow of yet another successful year, this multipassionate founder is simply laying the foundation for what she envisions to be an annual gathering of a “grander scale.”

“Our love as founders for Caribbean culture and our community is deep,” James shares. “It doesn’t just stop with the fete. It’s getting ready to turn into a 360 experience all year to highlight creatives of the Caribbean — chefs, winemakers, rum makers — and continue pushing our diaspora forward.

James continues, “If you’re Caribbean, you have a brand [or] product that you wanna launch, and it aligns with FWF, consider it done,” James shares encouragingly. “Our mission is to continue highlighting and inspiring all of the diaspora for generations to come.”