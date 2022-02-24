Food Network Champion Chef Huda Marries Long Time Beau In Barbados After Being Brought Together By Food & Wine

After two years of postponements due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen champion Chef Huda married her longtime beau Lamar Brown in a beautiful ceremony in Barbados in November.

The pair were brought together through food and wine after mutual friends introduced them a few years back. Although they didn’t immediately connect, the couple found their way back to each other and their love for the culinary arts made them the perfect match. With Huda as a well-known celebrity chef and Brown being the former owner of a craft winery, their marriage was a match made in heaven.

“The universe has timing and God has a plan,” Huda said.

The couple relied heavily on the expertise of the Barbados Department of Tourism as they maneuvered planning a destination wedding miles away. They looked to testimonies and reviews from other travelers to the island, as well as photos on Instagram and Pinterest to help guide them in their research and planning process. With COVID still ravaging the world and limiting travel, Huda opted for a destination wedding to alleviate any pressure guests may have had about attending a wedding during a pandemic.

“If we had done it here in the States, I felt people would have felt pressure to come, and with COVID protocol and not knowing what was happening with COVID, I didn’t want people to feel that pressure,” she said.

They settled on a Barbadian ceremony with 30 guests, virtual viewers, and a small wedding party. The ceremony was intimate and quaint with only their closest family and friends in attendance. Inspired by the beauty and culture of the island, Barbados was the ideal destination for their nuptials.

“Barbados is a beautiful country and I love the culture, the food, and the people, and it just seemed like a perfect fit for us because of the things that we loved,” she said. “It was a destination that wasn’t too far from home where loved ones could attend, but it also gave us the opportunity to be somewhere that is just beautiful.”

Huda and her husband had their wedding at the Crane Resort. They partnered with various organizations throughout the island, including the resort staff, to ensure their guests were taken care of during their stay. Although planning a destination wedding was stressful at times, Huda and her husband made sure to have fun and have faith in the process.

“It was stressful at times because there are always unknowns, but just like love, you have to have faith and just plan what you plan and enjoy the ride,” she said.

With suggestions from the Department of Tourism, Huda and Brown decided against a traditional reception buffet. Instead, they partnered with four of Barbados’ top chefs to create signature dishes for their guests to enjoy. For Huda, the lobster bisque and macaroni pie were dishes she’ll never forget.

“It gave people a kind of tour of Barbados on a plate and it was just a wonderful experience,” she said. “I still have moments where I find myself craving some of the dishes the chefs made.”

Although their reception style was different, it provided guests with a one-of-a-kind tasting experience rich in culture and flavor. For anyone looking to plan a destination wedding, Huda suggests not overthinking the planning experience and making sure you have fun with your partner.

“If you’re going to do a destination wedding, definitely do the research, but don’t drive yourself crazy doing research,” she said. “Have fun in the process and remember what the event is about.”

With their honeymoon coming up soon, Chef Huda reflects on her destination wedding and realizes it was a dream come true. Her passion for food and cuisines paired wonderfully with her husband’s wine aficionado flavor. As a lover of travel and a true romantic at heart, Huda’s destination wedding was a splendid moment for the perfect couple.

“I love traveling and I think it’s so important that everyone gets a chance to travel and go outside their comfort zone to experience new places, new people, and new cultures,” she said. “And to be able to do that and also have this beautiful celebration of love at the same time was really just the perfect moment for me.”

