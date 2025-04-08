Would you hop on a plane just to go somewhere and try a restaurant or cuisine? Well, jet-setting foodies are doing that exact thing — taking flights for food.

While it might seem over-the-top to some, there are travelers who really are that passionate about dining on good eats. From jet-setting to London for West African food to flying to New York City for a reservation at chef Kwame Onwuachi‘s Tatiana, foodie flight inspo might be just what you need for planning your next trip.

From New Orleans To NYC, For Ramen By Ra

Earlier this year, content creator and freelance writer Jada Durden took a day trip from New Orleans to NYC to try the latter city’s Ramen by Ra. The restaurant has gotten major love on TikTok. It’s a small food stall at The Bowery Market serving up breakfast-style ramen with NYC-inspired flavors. The quickly beloved eatery, which opened in December 2023, is operated by Chef Rasheeda Purdie, a Black woman.

Durden noted that she took a $50 roundtrip flight into NYC via Spirit Airlines before returning to New Orleans that same day. She described the meal as an “unforgettable lunch experience” that was the most flavorful ramen she’s ever had.

From Bermuda To NYC For A Highly Coveted Reservation At Tatiana

In late 2024, Mikaela Ian Pearman flew from Bermuda to NYC for a birthday dinner at one of the city’s hardest places to get a reservation. Regarding her experience at Kwame Onwuachi’s Tatiana, Mikaela said, “Every single thing was incredible, and I can’t wait to go back!”

In a later post, the media maven added that Tatiana’s dining experience “is worth every single penny and then some.”

From NYC To London’s Akoko

Back in 2023, Columbia MBA student Cedoni Francis flew from NYC To London to try out Akoko, an upscale restaurant serving West African cuisine in London. The TikToker said she took her foodie adventure to London days after “one of her favorite actors,” Will Poulter, praised the dining establishment in an interview.

Ultimately, Cendoni’s tastebuds were satisfied. She said her meal at Akoko was “unlike anything” she’s ever experienced. She added that it was “objectively one of the best meals” she’s ever had.

A First Class Flight For Breakfast In Another State

Also in 2023, TikTok travel influencer @islandvib33 flew standby on an early flight to get breakfast in another state. He traveled from NYC to Raleigh and even had a rum and coke during his morning flight.

What restaurant’s meal was worth a trip for the first-class flyer? A big breakfast of eggs, sausage, toast, grits, and waffles from Waffle House, which he rated a 10/10.