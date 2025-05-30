While flying to and from Turkey, passengers engaging in common yet frowned-upon flying behaviors may face consequences.

Turkish officials implemented rules that went into effect this month, according to CBS News. According to the publication, the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation declared that passengers will be fined if they undo their seatbelts, start tinkering with overhead bins, or stand in a plane’s aisle before the appropriate disembark time. Passengers must follow seatbelt rules during takeoff, landing, taxiing, and whenever the seatbelt sign is on. The now-flagged actions, which pose safety concerns, were reportedly complained about by other passengers and cited during flight inspections.

Airlines flying in Turkey must tell passengers that breaking disembarkation rules may lead to penalties. Passengers who do the flagged behaviors will have their actions documented, reported, and possibly fined.

What Else Should Travelers Flying To Turkey Know?

Those who use tobacco, vapes, or other smoke-emitting products inside an aircraft could also be fined per the rules.

Turkish Director General Kemal Yuksek shared a letter with details about the rules in January. The statement included a sample message that airlines can play or read off to their passengers. The purpose is to ensure flyers are aware of the seatbelt rules, and the possible consequences for breaking them.

The sample post-landing seatbelt statement says, “Dear passengers, our aircraft has not yet reached its parking position. Please do not unfasten your seatbelt, stand up, or open the overhead compartments until the seatbelt sign has been switched off. It is strictly forbidden to stand up, open overhead compartments, or be present in the aisle before the aircraft has reached its parking position and the seatbelt sign has been turned off.”

The sample statement also included further instructions for passengers arriving in Turkey.

“After the aircraft reaches the parking position and the seatbelt sign is turned off, please respect the disembarkation priority of the passengers in front of or around you and wait for your turn. Do not stand up or proceed in the aisle before it is your turn to exit,” it states. “Passengers who do not comply with the rules will be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation through a Disruptive Passenger Report, and an administrative fine will be imposed in accordance with the applicable legal regulations.”