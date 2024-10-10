Several Florida destinations have united to counter recent controversies by reaffirming their commitment to welcoming LGBTQ+ travelers. The effort follows Visit Florida’s decision to remove LGBTQ travel information from its website. This action raised concerns among travelers and industry professionals.

Representatives from Visit Tampa Bay, West Volusia Tourism, Greater Miami CVB, Visit Jacksonville, and the Florida Keys & Key West recently held a media call to emphasize their ongoing dedication to LGBTQ+ travelers, Travel Pulse reports. These destinations are determined to show that, despite changes at the state level, many Florida communities remain open and welcoming to all.

Florida’s LGBTQ-Friendly Initiatives Flourish

In West Volusia, the community’s response to inclusivity has been particularly heartening. Per Travel Pulse, Georgia Turner of West Valencia Tourism shared how the area started a Pride festival following the Pulse nightclub tragedy. The festival, centered in Historic Downtown DeLand, has become an important event. It spreads a message of “Crafting Positive Change.”

Turner described how Pride flags and stickers are commonplace in local businesses, even in a conservative part of Florida. The community’s commitment extends beyond symbolism. They have plans for an LGBTQ+ community center that will provide counseling and outreach services.

Dan Rios of the Greater Miami CVB emphasized the city’s decades-long history of LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Miami’s first gay rights parade dates back to 1978, and today, the city boasts one of the largest LGBTQ+ communities in the United States. Rios stressed the importance of fostering change from within, stating, “We can’t just go, we can just leave. This is our home.”

Key West, long renowned as an LGBTQ+ haven, now faces the challenge of maintaining its welcoming reputation amid changing state policies. The city’s unique “come-as-you-are” attitude has been a major draw for tourists seeking an inclusive environment. However, the removal of LGBTQ travel information from state resources has raised concerns about potential impacts on Key West’s tourism industry.

The Economic Imperative

The united stance of these destinations isn’t just about social responsibility—it’s also a savvy economic move. The LGBTQ+ travel market is a significant and growing segment of the tourism industry. By reaffirming their commitment to inclusivity, these Florida destinations are positioning themselves to continue benefiting from this valuable demographic.