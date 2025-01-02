It’s a new year and time to set new travel goals for 2025. There’s no better way to start the year than by traveling to some of the world’s most popular cities for half the money and fewer crowds. January is often seen as a low-travel season as most people take a break after the busy holiday season. This opens the door for traveling to places at an affordable price. Travelers can save on both hotels and airfare at the beginning of the year.

If it’s your first time visiting one of the cities on this list, take advantage of exploring without bumping shoulders. If you plan to revisit a destination, challenge yourself to explore a city like a local. Here are the cheapest destinations to travel to this January.

Panama City, Panama As Low As $275 Round Trip

January is the ideal time to visit Panama City, Panama. It’s at the peak of the dry season, which opens the door to exploring the country’s Pacific Coast like never before. Most people visiting Panama during this time of year will likely relax or explore the beach. The dry conditions along the Pacific coast in January make snorkeling and diving popular because the visibility is good.

If you’re a frequent traveler to Panam, try something new, like a road trip to explore beautiful mountains, charming cities, and more along the Pacific Coast. Another event to consider this January is the Panama Jazz Festival, from January 13 through January 18.

Round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Orlando, and Houston can be purchased for less than $400 on Skyscanner. The cheapest option is from Miami January 14 through 19. A round-trip ticket can be purchased for around $275, according to Skyscanner. Play with the dates because there are various options.

Castries, St. Lucia For As Low As $380 Round Trip

While January is considered the high season in St. Lucia, don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of this deal in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. While St. Lucia is known as a wellness retreat, you can also find so much excitement throughout the island.

If you prioritize adventure, head to Gros Piton for a challenging and rewarding hike or the Forest Reserves to wander through the scenic nature trails of the island’s rainforests. Tour guides also offer experiences to see the island through an ATV tour or take part in a Jeep safari tour where you will see hidden gems such as waterfalls on your journey.

Flights from Boston, Durham, Charleston, South Carolina, and Buffalo, New York, can be purchased for less than $500 round trip on Skyscanner. New York City is offering the cheapest option. Use Jan 19 through 25 as your travel dates to purchase a ticket for as low as $380 round trip on Skyscanner. There are various options if you need something sooner.

Rome, Italy For As Low As $475 Round Trip

It’s hard to find the right time to visit one of the most popular cities in the world. However, the week after the New Year is a soft spot for people who want to visit Rome with fewer crowds. The only thing you will have to put up with is the colder temperatures, but indulging in this bucket-list destination sans lines that wrap around attractions is worth it.

If this is your first time in Rome, the Colosseum and the Vatican Museums should be at the top of your list. While these popular sites are busy year-round, you will find that it’s less hectic in January.

If this is not your first time in the Eternal City, try exploring the city like a local. For starters, head to some local markets to try local foods outside the city’s center. Discover other historical sites that don’t get much attention, such as the Baths of Caracalla, the Catacombs of San Callisto, and the Borghese Gardens.

According to Skyscanner, flights from Miami, Boston, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Durham, and Chicago can be purchased for less than $500 round trip. New York City wins again, as it’s the cheapest option. Use January 23 through 29 as your travel dates for less than $475 thanks to TAP Portugal.

Barcelona, Spain As Low As $475 Round Trip

Like Rome, visiting Barcelona in January offers some reprieve from the crowded months. January feels different. While chillier, it’s refreshing. It’s probably too cold for the beach, but you can tailor your itinerary to allow you to spend time indoors.

First on your list during this quieter time in Barcelona are La Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, and Casa Batlló. There are also parades, festivals, and concerts in January, such as Festa Major de Sant Antoni. Held from the mid-January through the end of the year, the major festival celebrates local culture. January is also a fantastic time to visit the museums, including Museu Picasso, the eccentric Erotic Museum of Barcelona, and Parc de Montjuic.

Round-trip flights from Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, and Durham can be purchased for less than $550 on Skyscanner. The cheapest option is to leave New York City on Jan. 23 and return on Jan. 27. Purchase the round-trip ticket for as low as $475 on Skyscanner.

Rare Find: Marrakech, Morrocco For As Low As $600 Round Trip

This is an incredibly rare find. Travelers can find trips to Marrakesh and Morrocco for less than $700 round-trip, half the average price to travel to this cultural gem. The only downside is there’s never enough time to visit a city that offers so much to do, see, eat, and explore.

One of the highlights in Marrakesh is visiting El Jardin Majorelle and the YSL Museum. The beautiful garden is a way to find Zen in a somewhat chaotic city. Next, explore the historic Badi and Bahia Palaces. Then, head to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ben Youssef Madrasa, which showcases the iconic Moroccan architecture millions worldwide have fallen in love with.

The food is some of the best you will have along your travel journey. Don’t be scared to try your hand at a cooking class to have Moroccan food at your fingertips once back home.

Round-trip flights from Washington, D.C., Miami, Orlando, Boston, Atlanta, Columbus, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago for less than $700 round-trip. New York City and Newark are the best options. Use Jan 18 through Jan 25 as your travel dates for a round trip for less than $600 on Skyscanner.

