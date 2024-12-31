A TikTok video has taken the internet by storm after revealing a flight attendant’s ingenious hack to relieve the dreaded “airplane ear” experienced by many travelers. The viral clip, which has amassed over 6 million views, showcases a simple yet effective method that left viewers amazed and grateful for the insider tip.

Shelby Heiskell, a Kentucky-based mom and content creator, found herself in excruciating pain during a flight home from California after Thanksgiving. As the plane descended, Heiskell experienced what many travelers fear – the intense discomfort of ear pressure that wouldn’t equalize.

“I felt my ear pop, and it felt like my ear was going to explode,” Heiskell recounted in her viral TikTok video. “It was excruciating pain that I had never felt before and had absolutely no control over.”

Noticing Heiskell’s distress, a quick-thinking flight attendant approached with a solution. The crew member returned with a disposable coffee cup containing a steaming hot, damp washcloth and instructed Heiskell to place the cup over her ear. “I almost immediately felt relief,” Heiskell said, describing the near-instant alleviation of her pain. While it didn’t completely solve the issue, it significantly soothed the discomfort and pressure sensation.

The Science Behind The ‘Airplane Ear’ Hack

Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist with the Allergy & Asthma Network, explained the science behind this unconventional method. “The steam from the hot towel in the cup likely opened up the Eustachian tube, relieving the pressure and pain,” Dr. Parikh told Fox News Digital. The Eustachian tube, which connects the ear, nose, and throat, plays a crucial role in equalizing pressure during flights. When blocked due to factors like allergies or infections, it can lead to the painful sensation many experience during takeoff and landing.

Dr. Parikh emphasized the importance of preparation, especially for those prone to congestion. “If you’re congested due to cold, allergies, or other illness, try to talk to your doctor and get treated to relieve congestion BEFORE you fly to prevent it,” she advised. Other preventive measures include swallowing, chewing gum, or opening and closing the jaw to help equalize pressure naturally during flights.