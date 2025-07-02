Bad Bunny’s concert residency in Puerto Rico this summer is set to be a celebration of good music and Boricua heritage. Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the singer is performing a summer-long 30-show residency in his home, Puerto Rico. The concert series is titled “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (I Don’t Want to Leave Here), referencing his beloved home island. Proudly and welcomingly, the singer will perform the first nine shows exclusively for his fellow Puerto Rican residents.

The concert series takes place on Fridays through Sundays, from July 11 to September 14. The Grammy-winner is gracing the stage of the island’s largest entertainment arena, the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, in the capital city, San Juan.

According to USA Today, Discover Puerto Rico believes that Bad Bunny’s residency will prompt a “peak period for tourism” on the Caribbean island. A vibrant destination, Puerto Rico is home to numerous natural treasures and a wealth of enriching cultural experiences. Additionally, its best hotels include various property styles, making it an ideal hotspot for all types of travelers.

What Else Is There To Know About Bad Bunny’s Concert Series?

The Puerto Rico shows are sold out, and hundreds of thousands are expected to attend. However, Bad Bunny fans might have luck scoring tickets on resale websites.

Following the summer stage time in his home island, the mega star will take on a broader 56-date stadium tour that skips the mainland U.S. His stops will include Mexico City, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Sydney, Tokyo, Barcelona, Lisbon, Madrid, London, Paris, Milan, Brussels, and many more. Notably, there will be multiple dates in most cities.

In a June Variety interview, Bad Bunny said fans can expect to hear songs from his latest album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (I Should Have Taken More Photos), as well as “some older songs sprinkled in.”

Regarding what inspired the name “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” for his Puerto Rico residency, Bad Bunny told the publication that it has to do with the multifacetedness of living on and being from the island.

“…Of course, there’s a line you hit in terms of relatability when you become famous. But Puerto Rico has a very rough and real duality to it: One moment you can say, ‘I love living here; I’m proud to be from here,’ and other times, you’re like, ‘Fuck, man, pa’l carajo, todo’ [‘To hell with everything’],” he explained.

“That’s why I chose to call this tour ‘I Don’t Want to Leave Here,'” he added. “It’s not always paradise, but it’s also a place that requires you to exercise enough resistance to say, ‘I don’t want to leave, and no one can make me.’ It’s a phrase that comes from pride, pain, and love.”