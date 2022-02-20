Photo Credit: Cultura RM Exclusive/RUSS ROHDE
Flight Deals: Travel To These Countries For Less Than $400 Round-Trip March 2022
For the third month of the year, how about we make good on those promises to travel more. We’re here to make sure that you stay accountable so, we’ve done the legwork by helping you find the best travel deals this March.
The common theme of cheap places for March are Cental and South American countries as well as the Caribbean.
Here’s a list of countries to travel to for less than $400 round-trip this March.
Editor’s Note: Please check all updated travel advisories and adhere to all testing requirements and mask mandates, if you decide to travel this fall.
1. San Salvador, El Salvador For As Low As $97 Round-Trip
El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America but don’t let its size fool you into thinking there’s not much to do.
If you want a trip with some outdoor adventure, then this is the place for you as El Salvador has a lot to offer with its natural beauty, including volcanoes, beaches, Mayan ruins to visit, and more.
Start your trip by visiting Cerro Verde National Park where you will find one of the country’s most beautiful landscapes. You will have the chance to hike and visit three volcanoes, including Izalco, Cerro Verde, and Santa Ana.
If you’re looking for a beach, La Libertad Beaches is the closest beach, which is about a less than hour drive. The beach is known for its golden coastlines along the Pacific coasts, and activities such as swimming, boogie boarding, and more.
With so much to do, it’s hard to believe that you can travel to San Salvador from a ton of cities in the U.S. for less than $150 round-trip this month, according to Skyscanner.
The cheapest option leaves from Houston on March 2 with a return flight on March 9 for $97 round-trip.
2. Medellin, Colombia For As Low As $137 Round-Trip
Have you checked out our guide for spending 24 hours in Medellín? If not, then let’s bring you up to speed: it’s a beautiful and vibrant city known for having the perfect weather year-round.
Medellín is called the city of eternal spring by locals and like San Salvador, is another great place where you will find natural beauty unlike anywhere else in the world. That’s part of the reason why locals host the Flower Festival or Feria de Las Flores each year.
Besides the weather, the food and nightlife in Medellín are what keep people going back. Some foods to try in Medellín include arepas, a dish served with cheese and vegetables inside cornflour before it’s cooked or grilled; mondongo, a soup made from tripe and vegetables; and fríjoles antioqueños, a dish specific to this region that’s essentially a bean stew.
There are a ton of flights for less than $200 round-trip but those of you leaving from Miami have the best options when it comes to price.
Plugin March 10 through March 17 as your travel dates into Skyscanner for round-trip tickets for $137.
3. Oranjestad, Aruba For As Low As $149 Round-Trip
Oranjestad, Aruba is the perfect destination for those of you looking to spend as much time in the water as possible. There’s no place in the Caribbean like Oranjestad when it comes to snorkeling, heading out on a boat, parasailing, jet-skiing, or simply just relaxing on the beach.
One of the top reasons why Aruba remains one of the top destinations among travelers is because of the Caribbean Sea and white sand beaches. In fact, Eagle Beach in Oranjestad has consistently ranked one of the top five beaches in the world, tourism officials highlight.
If you’re ready to soak in the sun this March, there are a ton of options that will get you to this beautiful island for less than $250 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.
The cheapest option leaves from Fort Lauderdale thanks to Spirt Airlines. Use March 5 through March 12 as your travel dates to lock in a round-trip flight for $149 round-trip.
4. Willemstad, Curaçao For As Low As $210
If you’ve been keeping up with our flight deals, then you may be just as surprised to see Willemstad, Curaçao on our 2022 list again as we are.
This is a difficult place to travel to on a budget because it’s just one of those destinations that people love year-round because the weather is nothing short of perfect.
The Dutch Caribbean island is known for its beaches and colorful scenery. Willemstad’s iconic pastel-colored colonial architecture, floating Queen Emma Bridge, and 17th-century Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue are worth the visit if you geek out on architecture.
If you’re just here for the beach, Cas Abou is a top pick among travelers for the white sand and crystal clear blue water.
Playa Grandi, also called Playa Piscado, is a great free beach to see the sea life close to shore or from the dock.
When it comes to grabbing the best deal, just know you can’t go wrong. These are some of the cheapest prices we’ve seen to Willemstad involving a ton of departure cities.
Philly has the cheapest flight option at the end of March but full disclosure, it’s a long layover.
Use March 27 through March 31 as your travel dates on Skyscanner.com for a round-trip priced at $208 round-trip.
5. Madrid, Spain
Whenever someone talks about Madrid, have you noticed how their eyes light up? It’s no surprise as there are so many reasons to love Spain’s central capital.
We could go on for days about Madrid but because time is of the essence when it comes to snagging this flight deal, just remember two things: food and entertainment.
When it comes to food, Madrid has some of the best tapas in the world. Your best bet for experiencing its culinary greatness is by booking a food tour.
As far as entertainment goes, it doesn’t take much to find yourself enjoying Madrid and what you will love is how cheap it is to enjoy the city compared to other popular European destinations. You can explore the architecture for free in the city, including visiting the art in Museo del Prado. It’s only free on weekdays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 8 pm, and Sundays from 5 pm to 7 pm. You can also walk around El Retiro Park in Plaza de la Independencia to take in the beauty of the gardens.
Now that you have a low-key and fairly cheap itinerary, let’s discuss cheap ways on getting you there.
There are a ton of cities, including Miami, Austin, Chicago, and Tampa that will get you to Madrid for less than $360, according to Skyscanner.