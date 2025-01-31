The second month of the New Year is one of the best months for traveling on a budget. February is shoulder season for many destinations and a quieter month as Carnival celebrations kick off across the Caribbean.

For February, these destinations are not only affordable for a last-minute getaway but are culturally immersive. The destinations on this list allow people to celebrate Black History Month and explore the African heritage and roots that can be felt in the music, food, art, and communities.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

The cheapest destination to travel to for February is Puerto Rico, according to Skyscanner data. People are not just saving money on flights but also on hotels, where some properties are up to 30% off throughout the month.

There’s so much to love about San Juan. The island offers an energetic blend of culture, history, and natural beauty that translates into various activities and experiences worth exploring. Plan your trip with San Juan travel itinerary, and in honor of Black History Month, take part in an Afro-Puertorican Drum Workshop to connect with African history on the island.

When booking on Skyscanner, round-trip flights from New York City, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and more are priced below $200. The cheapest option is from Fort Lauderdale. Use February 15 through the 22 in Google Flights for a nonstop flight on Spirit Airlines priced below $100 round-trip.

Cartagena, Colombia

Another city to visit in February is Cartagena, Colombia. Located on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, Cartagena is a city that is deeply connected to Afro-Caribbean culture. From the cuisine, sightseeing, and nightlife, you can fill your days-long itinerary exploring Cartagena’s Afro-Caribbean roots.

Round-trip flights to Cartagena can be found for less than $300 on Skyscanner. Flights from Washington, D.C., Boston, Cleveland, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago, and Detroit are a few cities offering this deal. Fort Lauderdale is the cheapest option. Use February 5 through the 9 on Google Flights for a roundtrip ticket for less than $280.

São Paulo, Brazil

Brazil’s largest city deserves a visit this February. Like San Juan and Cartagena, there is no shortage of creating an itinerary dedicated to exploring the African heritage. Visitors can find the African influences in the lively neighborhoods, cuisine, and music scene.

A proper guide to São Paulo will point travelers in the direction of the Afro-Brazilian Museum, savoring traditional dishes like feijoada, and dancing to the rhythms of samba and capoeira. Besides the memories, you can also bring something home from a Black-owned artist.

Round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Miami, Austin, Seattle, Washington D.C., Tampa, and Atlanta can be purchased for less than $550 round-trip on Skyscanner. People departing from Fort Lauderdale win again for the cheapest departure city. Use February 9 through February 16 as your travel dates in Google Flights for a roundtrip ticket for less than $400.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Most people say that visiting Amsterdam in spring is a magical time following a dreary, rainy, and wet winter. However, visiting in February is a great time for exploring places that are usually overrun with tourists during the spring and summer months.

Vibrancy can be found throughout February in this charming city, often referred to as the “Venice of the North.” Your first stops should be taking advantage of fewer crowds inside the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum. Notable points include the lively neighborhoods Jordaan and De Pijp, and historic landmarks such as the Royal Palace and the Nieuwe Kerk. Visitors can also book a Black Heritage Tour to deepen their understanding of Black history throughout Europe this February.

Round-trip flights from Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami, Tampa, Detroit, Atlanta, and Chicago can be purchased for less than $550 on Skyscanner. Flights from New York City are the cheapest. Use February 18 through the 24 on Google Flights for a round-trip ticket for less than $475.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is a captivating destination that, once you go, you will want to continue going back. It’s a city that brings you to life and just doesn’t get old. What Lisbon offers that not many places can is an enjoyable atmosphere fitting for all traveler types. As such, Lisbon often attracts solo travelers, group travelers, and digital nomads who want to stay a little longer.

The multicultural city has a wealth of history, warm hospitality, and a blend of Old World charm and contemporary flair. For Black History Month, the city is full of Afro-Portuguese flavors, history, and a welcoming community of Black expats.

Round-trip flights from New York City, Washington, D.C., Miami, Chicago, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, and San Francisco can be purchased for less than $600 on Skyscanner. Boston is offering the cheapest option on Play Airlines with a longer layover in Iceland. Use February 9 through the 14 as your travel dates in Google Flights for flights less than $375 round-trip.