The Fairmont Orchid will draw new fans as the romantic setting for two episodes of the latest season of “The Bachelorette.” This luxurious beachside resort on Hawaii’s Big Island sits on 32 oceanfront acres of the beautiful Kohala Coast. As an AAA Four Diamond resort, this one-of-a-kind stay will surely showcase its beauty and world-class amenities to millions of viewers.

With 540 rooms, the Fairmont Orchid gives its guests an extravagant taste of Hawaii. The resort features five acclaimed restaurants and a full-service Spa Without Walls. It also has a 10,000 sq. ft. pool, championship tennis courts, and access to the 45-hole Mauna Lani Golf Course. Ancient Hawaiian fish ponds, shelter caves, and the historic Puako Petroglyph Preserve surround the property.

‘The Bachelorette’ Comes To Paradise

The first episode of “The Bachelorette,” showcasing the Fairmont Orchid, aired on ABC on Monday, August 26, and the second episode is slated for Tuesday, September 3 at 8/7c. Viewers can also stream the episodes the following day on Hulu. The resort will serve as the home base for the newest Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, and her suitors as they explore the breathtaking island of Hawaii.

Filming “The Bachelorette” at the Fairmont Orchid further solidifies the resort’s status as an elite destination. This resort has long been a go-to for those looking for a luxurious stay in Hawaii. While the episodes of “The Bachelorette” will undoubtedly showcase the Fairmont Orchid’s beauty, the resort offers much more than what can be captured on screen. Guests can indulge in various experiences, from snorkeling in the calm waters of the resort’s beach to enjoying a massage at the Spa Without Walls.

The resort’s dining options are equally impressive. Brown’s Beach House, one of the property’s upscale restaurants, offers a casual ambiance with live music and great views. Guests can savor dishes like roasted garlic prawns, filet mignon, and seafood bouillabaisse while enjoying the oceanfront setting. For those exploring beyond the resort, the Fairmont Orchid’s location provides easy access to many of the Big Island’s attractions. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is about two hours away, and numerous impressive hikes, waterfalls, and black sand beaches are within a one to two-hour drive.