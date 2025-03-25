Digital convenience often comes hand in hand with increased security risks. Now, a new threat has emerged: E-ZPass scams, which target travelers and commuters. These sophisticated fraud attempts, known as “smishing” or SMS phishing, are sweeping across the United States, leaving many unsuspecting victims in their wake. Scammers are cashing in on drivers’ growing reliance on electronic toll systems, putting personal data at risk.

The Upsurge Of E-ZPass Scams

A simple but effective scam is tricking E-ZPass users into giving up account and financial details. The scam typically begins with a text message that appears to be from the E-ZPass toll system, claiming that the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls. These messages often create a sense of urgency, demanding immediate payment to avoid higher late fees or account suspension.

What makes these scams particularly insidious is their ability to mimic official communications. Scammers use “spoofing” techniques to disguise their phone numbers or email addresses, often changing just one character to make the source appear legitimate. The requested amounts are usually small — ranging from $3.95 to $12.55 — which many people might pay without question to avoid the hassle of potential fines or account issues.

The Scope Of The Problem

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reported receiving over 2,000 complaints related to these “smishing” scams impersonating toll collection services. This number likely represents only a fraction of the actual incidents, as many cases go unreported. The fraud is moving from state to state, adapting its tactics to target different regional toll systems and evade detection.

USA Today states that in New York alone, the state received 26,948 internet crime complaints in 2023, resulting in a staggering $750 million in losses. Senior citizens have been identified as the most targeted group, highlighting the need for increased awareness and education across all demographics.

Protecting Yourself From E-ZPass Scams

To safeguard yourself against these fraudulent activities, consider the following precautions:

Be Skeptical Of Unsolicited Messages

Don’t click links or reply to texts from unknown sources — especially ones posing as toll services. Legitimate organizations like E-ZPass will not initiate contact via text message for payment or personal information.

Verify Independently

Call the number on your transponder or visit the official website if you’re concerned about your E-ZPass account. For instance, E-ZPass NY customers can call 1-800-333-8655 to verify any claims about their account.

Keep Your Device Secure

Ensure that your smartphone’s operating system and security apps are up to date. Consider installing anti-malware software for an additional layer of protection against potential threats.

Use Multi-Factor Authentication

Protect sensitive accounts, including those related to banking, health records, and social media, by enabling multi-factor authentication wherever possible.

Report Suspicious Activity

If you believe you’ve fallen victim to an E-ZPass scam, report it immediately to law enforcement, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Quick action can help prevent further fraud and assist authorities in tracking down the perpetrators.