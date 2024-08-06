With the United States’ 2024 presidential election approaching swiftly, much is happening in the world of politics.

President Biden’s recent decision to step down and not run for the next term has shaken the political landscape. Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to run for president and seek the Democratic Party’s nomination is still fresh in Americans’ minds. This relatively late development has created a fast-moving campaign with interesting public appearances. Now, supporters who donate to Kamala Harris’ fund may win a free trip.

Supporting The Campaign

Following the events leading up to the 2024 presidential election could give people whiplash. Within two weeks, countless historic occurrences have taken place. The presidential election is quickly approaching since the candidacy announcements have happened late in the game. With time ticking, more developments are likely before the November 5 election. The Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to promote Harris as the next president-elect have been clear with events and incentives to donate to her campaign. Harris’ campaign has started strong, with significant support from the Black community, prominent at Harris’ recent appearance in Atlanta on July 30 at the Georgia State Convocation Center.

Her first rally as the presumptive Democratic nominee featured stars like Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion. Megan went viral for opening the event with some of her hit songs in support of Harris. Other supporters include U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Mayor Andre Dickens, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The potential of the first Black woman president has many people buzzing with excitement. Her win as the Democratic nominee was announced on August 2 by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) shortly after the rally, likely increasing support. People are eager to support the campaign in any way they can, including donating to Harris’ presidential bid.

Donate To Kamala Harris’ Campaign And Join Sweepstakes

The Kamala Harris campaign raised $310 million in July alone, with most donations coming after her campaign announcement. Over $200 million of the donations were made in the week following Biden’s endorsement of Harris. The Harris campaign is giving back to its supporters by offering a chance to win a trip when they donate.

Harris’ Victory Fund allows contributors to enter to win a trip to the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The winner and a guest will receive a prize package valued at approximately $4,000, including travel, four nights of hotel stay, and two tickets to the convention from August 19 to August 22, 2024.

While contributions are encouraged to help Harris campaign across the country, donating to enter is unnecessary. Supporters can enter the sweepstakes without making a purchase or contribution by providing their contact information. To be eligible, supporters must be U.S. citizens or lawful residents and 18 years or older. Entries must be made before the promotion closes on August 11, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. ET.