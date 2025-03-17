Foodies don’t necessarily have to make a restaurant reservation to enjoy Din Tai Fung’s iconic soup dumplings and Chinese cuisine. Travelers may not know that Taiwanese airline EVA Air has a longstanding partnership with Din Tai Fung, which was also founded in Taiwan. Flyers traveling in the carrier’s Royal Laurel Class or Laurel Class business cabins may enjoy Din Tai Fung’s signatures. However, the dishes are only served on select routes.

Business class travelers flying from Taipei may be able to dine on the restaurant chain’s noodles with house-special spicy shrimp, pork wontons, and house-steamed chicken soup. Other in-flight options from the restaurant chain reportedly include its legendary Juicy Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings, select sides, mains, and desserts, per Travel + Leisure.

What Else Should Travelers Know About EVA Air Serving Din Tai Fung?

To enjoy the delicious Chinese cuisine, travelers should request their meals on the EVA Airways app before their flight.

Din Tai Fung has grown into a globally renowned restaurant chain since its debut in Taiwan in 1958. The brand began as a cooking oil store by husband and wife Bing-Yi Yang and Pen-Mei Lai, expanding to its signature dish in 1972. Many consider the chain to have the best Shanghai-style soup dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao, worldwide.

Din Tai Fung has over 165 locations across 13 countries, including 20 U.S. locations primarily on the West Coast and one in New York City. The chain has been recognized by heavyweights in the food industry, including the Michelin Guide, Infatuation, the New York Times, and more. Additionally, the Silvercord Branch location in Hong Kong was awarded one Michelin star for five straight years beginning in 2010.

EVA Air reportedly served its first Din Tai Fung in-flight meal in February 2002.