The Michelin Guide has once again stepped up to the plate, serving food lovers a list of the most exciting gastronomic destinations for 2025. This year’s selection spans the globe. It features cooking traditions and cutting-edge cuisines set to captivate travelers’ palates.

Leading the charge in the Western Hemisphere are three standout locations that have caught the discerning eye of Michelin’s inspectors. Austin, Texas, has emerged as a surprising contender, with its food scene earning it a coveted spot on the list. From barbecue joints to farm-to-table concepts, the Texan capital boasts 44 Michelin Guide restaurants, including 14 Bib Gourmands and 7-starred establishments.

Other Tastes Of The Americas

Not to be outdone, Miami, Florida, has cemented its place as a gastronomic powerhouse with a whopping 64 Michelin-rated restaurants. The city’s multicultural influences shine through in its cuisine. It offers everything from high-end dining experiences to authentic neighborhood eateries. Miami’s food scene boasts 17 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 13 one-star establishments.

Rounding out the Americas’ representation is Mexico City. The Mexican capital, which only joined the Michelin Guide in 2024, has quickly proven its worth with many options ranging from street-side tacos to sophisticated two-star restaurants like Pujol and Quintonil.

Asian And European Cuisine Take Center Stage

Asia’s culinary prowess is well-represented in the 2025 list, with four destinations that promise to satisfy various tastes. Thailand makes a strong showing with the combined entry of Bangkok, Koh Samui, and Phuket. These four cities have everything from street food to high-end dining experiences.

Japan’s gastronomic reputation continues to flourish with Osaka’s inclusion, while China’s coastal province of Fujian earns recognition for its light, aromatic broths and exquisite seafood dishes. Vietnam joins the ranks with Da Nang, showcasing the country’s culinary heritage and modern interpretations.

Europe’s cuisines are not to be overlooked, with three cities making their mark on the 2025 list. Vienna, Austria, stands out for its traditional Austro-Hungarian cuisine and new takes, signaling a renaissance in the city’s food scene. Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Bath, England, complete the European trio, each with gastronomic experiences combining local ingredients and global influences.

Why The Michelin Guide Selected These Destinations?

The Michelin Guide’s selection process is notoriously rigorous, considering factors beyond food quality. The chosen destinations for 2025 reflect exceptional culinary offerings, innovation, cultural significance, and the overall dining experience.

In Austin, for example, the barbecue scene continues to draw food pilgrims from around the world. Establishments like Franklin Barbecue have achieved legendary status, while newcomers like LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue are pushing the boundaries of traditional Texas BBQ.

The city’s commitment to farm-to-table dining, exemplified by restaurants like Emmer & Rye, showcases a dedication to local, sustainable ingredients. Miami’s selection highlights the city’s role as a melting pot of cultures. In Asia, including Fujian province in China, draws attention to a lesser-known but wealthy culinary tradition.