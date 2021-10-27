Diddy Puts Kim Porter’s Los Angeles Home On The Market. Here’s What To Know

Three years after the death of his former girlfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs is putting Kim Porter’s Los Angeles home on the market.

The model and actress, who had an on-off relationship with Diddy from the early 1990s until 2007, died from complications with pneumonia at the age of 47.

Her body was discovered in the property, where she lived with three of his children, twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, and son Christian until she died in 2018. Porter also lived in the home with her oldest son, Quincy Brown, who she shared with R & B singer Al. B Sure!

Combs is asking for $2 million more than what he paid for it in 2009. The more than 9,600-square foot and New England-style property is listed at $7 million.

Kim Porter’s Los Angeles home has six-bedrooms and seven-bathrooms, and is located on one of the best streets in LA’s Toluca Lake neighborhood where Viola Davis, Sia, and Steve Carrell, also live.

According to the listing, the home boasts a lot of open space, including a white wooden kitchen with black granite worktops, and stainless-steel appliances. There’s a beautiful entry foyer with a stunning glass chandelier.

Outside the home is just as beautiful as the inside. There’s a pool, spa, a full-size basketball court, and an outdoor fireplace for California’s cooler evenings.

The listing does hint that the house may need some updates, noting that “[This] stunning traditional is ready for the next owner’s updated finishes.”

“Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well,” Combs told Essence. “She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house, so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Combs reportedly has not stepped foot back in the home since her death. He also owns a second property in Los Angeles.