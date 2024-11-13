If you’re not vacationing at a family home during your Detty December holiday, there are many other accommodation options in Accra, Ghana. Also known as “Dirty December,” the bustling end-of-year festivities in Accra and Lagos welcome families, friend groups, and party seekers for the holiday season. Many people specifically travel to Accra for the nightlife, festivals, day parties, and community gatherings during Detty December, which have gone viral on social media.

When planning your trip, it’s best to book your airfare and accommodations as early in advance as possible to avoid higher prices. It’s common to stay with family in an Accra-based residence or rent a vacation home with friends. However, if those options aren’t available to you, Ghana’s capital has numerous highly-rated hotels to enjoy. Discover these eight luxury hotel options for your Detty December in Accra.

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra

This 269-room, Instagram-worthy hotel is a fantastic Detty December option, as it provides festive season offerings to its end-of-year guests. The Kempinski has a “Christmas in a Box” dinner, special holiday meals at its restaurants, seasonal activities for children, and more. The accommodation boasts a three-story spa, a fitness center, a rooftop pool, and six spots to grab food or drinks. Guests can take advantage of airport transfers, private car services, and vehicle rentals if needed. There’s complimentary Wi-Fi and parking.

Labadi Beach Hotel

A major perk of this hotel is the private beach it promises to its guests. Regarding accommodations, the Labadi Beach Hotel offers everything from presidential suites to twin bedrooms and accessible rooms. There are two pools, a 24-hour gym, a tennis court, and a spa. The main dining option, Akwaaba, offers Ghanaian and global fare. The beachfront hotel also has a pizzeria and three bars.

Number One Oxford Street Hotel And Suites

Located in the Osu area, this luxe accommodation promises city and ocean views. The suites offered range from one-bedroom to a three-bedroom penthouse. The hotel restaurant is described as a “modern French brasserie with a Mediterranean selection.”

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra

In addition to the grab-and-go menu served at the lobby lounge and a hotel bar, there are three dining options. The property has a fitness center and a lagoon-style pool. Guests staying on the executive floor will enjoy a private check-in and check-out, as well as an exclusive lounge.

The hotel notes that all its public spaces are accessible, and there are two adapted rooms for those who need accessible accommodations.

Kwarley Residence

Located in the Airport Residential neighborhood, this small, 40-suite property is architecturally stunning. The suites have floating staircases, kitchenettes, and butler services provided. There’s all-day dining and the option of a personal chef. The spa has a sauna, jacuzzi, and steam room. Regarding transportation, there are airport transfers, chauffeur services, and luxury car rentals.

The hotel also offers to help you obtain a visa on arrival for your Detty December stay, if needed.

The Cabin Hotel

One of the perks of this hotel is that the room rates include breakfast. Another is that you can enjoy in-suite spa treatments and room service. Guests have various rooms and suites to choose from. Also, it’s close to Kotoka International Airport.

Lancaster Accra Hotel

This 238-unit hotel offers a variety of room and suite types. It provides an airport shuttle, room service, complimentary Wi-Fi, dry cleaning services, and more. Some of its unique features are a casino, a salon, a tennis court, and a children’s playground.

The Lennox

These serviced apartments are great for friend groups or families. They’re in a residential neighborhood and only a short drive away from Kotoka International Airport. Each property has full kitchens, weekly cleanings, Wi-Fi, and parking. There’s also a washer and dryer so you can do laundry. Guests have access to a gym, yoga studio, rooftop pool, and communal garden area.