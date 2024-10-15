A woman claimed she was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight due to her life-threatening shellfish allergy. The incident happened when Ellie Brelis, a frequent flyer and Delta Rewards credit card holder, was preparing to board her flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport.

As usual, Brelis informed the flight attendants about her severe shellfish allergy. She also let them know that she was carrying multiple EpiPens. This precautionary measure, which Brelis claims is documented with Delta Air Lines and part of her standard travel protocol, took an unexpected turn.

According to Brelis, her disclosure led to a commotion among the crew members. “She brought out another flight attendant into it, and all of a sudden, it just kind of became this really big commotion where they said they were concerned because they were cooking shellfish in first class and they couldn’t not serve it,” Brelis recounted per CBS News.

Delta Removes The Passenger From Flight

The situation escalated further when a Delta Air Lines medical representative boarded the plane. Despite Brelis not being seated in first class, where the shellfish was being served, the medical representative decided to remove her from the flight. Brelis’s luggage remained on the plane as she left, adding to her distress.

@elliebrelis

Following her removal, Delta Air Lines attempted to accommodate Brelis on a later flight. However, this alternative flight also presented issues, as the airline still served shellfish. Moreover, Delta Air Lines could not guarantee a buffer zone to protect her from potential exposure. Faced with uncertainty and a pressing need to return home for a doctor’s appointment, Brelis took matters into her own hands.

“I also, in that moment, was just genuinely scared I wasn’t going to be able to get home to see my doctor on Monday morning,” Brelis explained to CBS News.

Taking To Social Media

Frustrated by her experience, Brelis shared her story on TikTok. Her video quickly went viral, amassing over 100,000 views and prompting other passengers to share similar experiences. Left with few options and determined to make her doctor’s appointment, Brelis ultimately purchased a ticket on a JetBlue flight to ensure her timely return to Boston. She also reported that Delta Air Lines had not refunded her original flight.

The incident has left Brelis questioning airline protocols and her future travel options. “I would love to know if it’s something that I did that I could do differently in the future to ensure that this doesn’t happen,” she expressed.

Delta Air Lines advises passengers with allergies to fill out a form or contact their accessibility services team before flying. Brelis maintains that she had taken these precautionary steps. At the time of reporting, Delta Air Lines had not responded to requests for comment on this specific incident.