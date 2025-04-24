In a time when many companies are quietly stepping back from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Marriott International’s CEO Anthony Capuano took a different path. In a piece published by Fortune Magazine, Capuano shares how his recent public affirmation of the company’s commitment to DEI resonated deeply with employees worldwide, leading to an outpouring of support.​

Speaking at the Great Place to Work For All Summit, Capuano addressed the shifting political climate and its impact on corporate DEI programs. He emphasized Marriott’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, stating, “The winds blow, but there are some fundamental truths for those 98 years. We welcome all to our hotels, and we create opportunities for all — and fundamentally, those will never change. The words might change, but that’s who we are as a company.”​

This declaration came amid increasing political scrutiny of DEI initiatives, particularly following actions by the Trump administration to curtail such programs in federal agencies and contractors. Capuano’s stance positioned Marriott as a company willing to uphold its values despite external pressures.​

The Importance Of Diversity And Inclusion

The day after Capuano’s remarks, he received approximately 40,000 emails from Marriott associates around the globe, expressing gratitude through personal stories of how Marriott’s DEI commitment impacted them. The flood of messages was a testament to the company’s inclusive culture and the value employees place on being part of an organization that stands by its principles.​

Marriott’s dedication to DEI is not a recent development. The company has long prioritized creating an inclusive environment for guests and employees. Its policies, programs, and recognition reflect this commitment as one of Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for.​

By maintaining its focus on DEI, Marriott continues to set an example in the hospitality industry, demonstrating that embracing diversity is not only ethically sound but also beneficial for business. The company’s approach highlights the belief that inclusivity leads to better service, innovation, and employee satisfaction.​

Capuano’s public affirmation of DEI has garnered attention beyond Marriott’s walls. Business leaders, employees from other organizations, and the public have praised his stance, viewing it as a courageous and necessary stand in today’s climate. The widespread support suggests a growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the corporate world.​