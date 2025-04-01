The United States National Parks attract millions of visitors thanks to their landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and opportunities for adventure. However, a recent study has shed light on a sobering aspect of these natural wonders: the potential dangers they pose to visitors. The National Park Service’s research findings reveal the 10 deadliest national parks in the country and the factors contributing to these fatalities.

The Deadliest Top Three National Parks

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, straddling the border of Nevada and Arizona, claims the unfortunate title of the deadliest national park in the United States. With an average of 20.88 deaths per year, this popular destination for water activities records a significant number of fatalities, primarily due to drowning. The vast expanse of water, and the often-underestimated risks associated with recreational activities, contribute to this alarming statistic.

Following closely is the iconic Grand Canyon National Park, recording an average of 12.7 deaths annually. The park’s steep cliffs and challenging hiking trails make falls the primary cause of fatalities. The allure of capturing the perfect photograph, or venturing off designated paths, can lead to tragic consequences.

Rounding out the top three is Yosemite National Park in California, with 11.11 deaths per year. Known for its towering granite cliffs and popular rock-climbing destinations, Yosemite records many casualties due to falls. The park’s popularity, attracting over three million visitors annually, contributes to the higher incident rate.

The Deadly Seven

The rest of the parks rounding out the top 10 are as follows:

4. Blue Ridge Parkway (10.7 deaths per year) 5. Natchez Trace Parkway (10.11 deaths per year) 6. Golden Gate National Recreation Area (9.52 deaths per year) 7. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (8.82 deaths per year) 8. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (8.17 deaths per year) 9. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks (5.41 deaths per year) 10. Yellowstone National Park (4.94 deaths per year).

The data reveals a concerning trend: national parks along the West Coast tend to record the highest number of fatalities. This could be attributed to the rugged terrain, extreme weather conditions, and the sheer number of visitors these parks attract annually. In contrast, New York and New Jersey national parks rank relatively low on the list, not even making it into the top 10. These East Coast parks average only four deaths per year, possibly due to their different landscapes and visitor activities.

Staying Safe In The Great Outdoors

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience when visiting national parks, consider the following tips: