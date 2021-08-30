De'Aaron Paige, Founder Of Black Travel Gram Passes Away

De’Aaron Paige, founder of the Black Travel Gram, passed away Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 37 years old.

Loved ones posted the details about his passing on the Black Travel Gram Instagram page.

“We’ve been kinda silent on the BTG page. As you know our founder and leader De’Aaron got COVID. Unfortunately, his COVID progressed into COVID pneumonia and he was placed on a ventilator for the past few weeks,” the post reads. ⁣”Always a fighter, he fought hard until his body could no longer fight.”

Black Travel Gram was created to provide Black travelers with the opportunity to experience the world in a group setting. Paige created opportunity and access for anyone that wanted to travel by offering low deposit and payment plan options.

Paige led Black travelers to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Havana, Cuba; an all-inclusive vacation to the Maldives; Morocco, and more.

“For those of you who knew D, know that he had a lust for life and travel. While he may not be here with us physically on earth, we know that he will be with us, with every flight and trip we take,” loved ones stated on Instagram.

News of his passing sent shockwaves through the community.

“Wow, I really can’t believe it. So sad, he was a cool dude. Met him only one time but his energy was always positive,” one Instagram user stated. “Helped me out with my first trip to Tulum … seems like it was just yesterday.”

“Because of you, I was able to safely visit the place I’ve dreamt of since I was 5 years old-Beautiful Egypt. I’ll be forever grateful,” another Instagram user stated. “Those memories will eternally be laced with your awesome presence. Forever grateful for the memories made.”