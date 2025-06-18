Some gifts come in boxes. Others come with calendar blocks labeled “OOO.” A sunrise you didn’t have to rush to see. A hotel room that makes you forget about your office cubicle. A city that gets you out of your head and into the moment.

If it’s been ages since your group chat was together IRL, or your solo travel mood board is packed with dream destinations, consider this your sign. We’ve curated a list of five destinations where you can rediscover yourself because it’s time to give yourself something extraordinary: whether that’s leaning into stillness, chasing bold flavors, or finding your sense of freedom in new places.

If you need some inspiration to help turn those daydreams into departures, then the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card is your perfect travel partner. For a limited time only, new cardmembers can earn 5 Free Night Awards* with qualifying purchases. Each Free Night Award is valued up to 50,000 points—a total of 250,000 points—to make one (or all!) of our destination picks a gift for yourself.

You can thank us later.

Denver, Colorado

Denver is where mountain views and urban culture meet in the middle of crisp air and heavenly entrees. Embrace the Mile High City with a stay at Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Denver’s Cherry Creek, one of the city’s most walkable neighborhoods. Here you’ll be just steps away from restaurants, locally-owned shops, and art galleries. It’s the perfect place to call “home” during your stay.

Start your morning at Red Rocks or with a stroll through City Park, then head to the Denver Art Museum to explore Indigenous and Latin American exhibits. For lunch, swing by Welton Street Café, a longtime go-to for soul food done right. Served with the kind of love that makes the whole place feel like home, the fried catfish comes out hot, crispy, and full of flavor. In the evening you can enjoy dinner and live music at Nocturne, a sleek jazz supper club where every dish is as composed as the soundtrack.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card earns points on dining and travel, so every flavor-filled moment on this itinerary brings you closer to the next one. Let this city be the gift to your adventurous side.

Trinidad and Tobago

The BRIX, Autograph Collection

If freedom had a soundtrack, it would play loud and proud in Trinidad and Tobago. You’ll hear it in the steelpan rhythms drifting through Queen’s Park Savannah or during a ‘late-night lime’ on any vibrant street corner. That same energy trails you to Maracas Bay, where the waves crash with a beat all their own, and the island’s easygoing spirit nestles into your soul.

Spend the morning on the sand at Las Cuevas, then grab a bite at Richard’s Bake & Shark before exploring the National Museum and Art Gallery. For dinner, explore the flavors at The Limin’ House, House of Sabor, or Jaffa at the Oval, where Trinbagonian cuisine is served with global inspiration and a side of local storytelling.

Finish the night by dancing it out at The Anchorage in Chaguaramas, a longtime favorite for good music and island energy that keeps the party going. With live DJs, waterfront views, and a vibe that feels like one big celebration, it’s the perfect way to wrap up the night.

When you do decide to lay your head down for the night, you can settle into the heartbeat of Port of Spain at The BRIX, Autograph Collection, where modern design meets Caribbean charm. Offering rooftop dining, a sleek outdoor pool, and plush rooms with stunning skyline views, it’s the perfect place to book a stay on the island.

Don’t let the worry of an early check-out time ruin your vibe—Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardmembers receive automatic Silver Elite status, letting you enjoy Priority Late Checkout (upon availability) if you’re up dancing a bit too late.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

La Posada de Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa

If your soul’s been whispering “slow down,” Santa Fe is the answer. If you’re looking for a destination for elevated relaxation, experience La Posada de Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, which invites you to breathe deeply and stay present.

While the desert reminds you to unplug, relax in the hotel’s spa, and let the Swedish massage do its work. The best part? With the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card, cardmembers can earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent on all purchases at this hotel and thousands of other hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy around the world.

While you’re in town, take a stroll down Canyon Road and pop into a few standout galleries like Ventana and Wiford for a dose of local creativity or an outdoor activity like hiking or bike riding on the various trails. Afterward, slide into a seat at Café Pasqual’s, where the walls are as colorful as the flavors. Pro tip: Order the Cochinita Pibil and Chile En Nogada—they’re the move.

Visit Museum Hill or the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian to explore layered histories, then close out your day with an unforgettable dinner at Sazón, where the molé becomes the star of the show.

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston isn’t just charming—it’s soulful. The streets hum with history, and the kitchens tell stories with every bite. Put yourself right in the heart of the magic by checking into Hotel Bella Grace/Charleston Historic District, located in the Ansonborough neighborhood, which traces its origins to 1726.

Start at the International African-American Museum, located at Gadsden’s Wharf, one of the most significant slave ports in American history. Then head to Cannonborough Elliotborough, where vibrant art galleries and boutique shops showcase the city’s creative heartbeat. For lunch or dinner, earn 3X points** on dining purchases with the Boundless card, while savoring the Gullah Geechee roots of Gillie’s Seafood or the soulful Lowcountry staples at Hannibal’s Kitchen in the Eastside. In the evening, enjoy Rodney Scott’s whole-hog BBQ in North Central, or experience fresh oysters and timeless charm at The Ordinary in the historic Upper King District.

Every bite with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card earns points that can be redeemed on your next trip. In a city where each dish tells a story, it only makes sense to let those meals work triple time.

Mexico City, Mexico

Downtown Mexico, a Member of Design Hotels

Bursting with color, music, art, and flavor, Mexico City is anything but quiet. For a stay that puts you near the action and lets you feel the city’s energy, stay at the Downtown Mexico, a Member of Design Hotels. Housed in a beautifully renovated 17th-century palace within a UNESCO World Heritage site, the hotel blends colonial grandeur with bold contemporary design, giving you a head start on your trip with both style and substance.

Begin your day by grabbing an espresso in Roma and heading to Museo Frida Kahlo (Casa Azul) or taking a boat ride through Xochimilco, where the music floats right alongside you. Then pull up to Contramar for seafood so fresh and delicious that the plate barely hits the table before it disappears. Start with the tuna tostadas, a must-try that sets the tone for the rest of the meal. The flavors of this dish are elevated when paired with a paloma for the perfect bite-and-sip combo.

Staying for a few nights? Make sure to try Rosetta for a romantic Italian-Mexican fusion or Cicatriz, a relaxed yet refined spot beloved by locals and creatives alike.

This is a city that feeds all five senses. So take more time to take it all in with 5 Free Night Awards* from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card, earning points along the way.

Make This Your Travel Era

This year, don’t just go somewhere just to go—do it for yourself. Gift yourself joy and rhythm or reset and rest. With the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card, travel becomes a part of your lifestyle, not just a splurge. Earn points every day. Redeem them for extraordinary experiences.

For a limited time, new cardmembers can earn 5 Free Night Awards* (each valued up to 50,000 points, totaling 250,000 points) after qualifying purchases. Use them to unlock unforgettable destinations and indulge in the kind of travel experiences you deserve.

So take the trip, stay a little longer, and finally give yourself the gift of adventure and relaxation that you’ve been putting off for far too long.

Learn more about how the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card turns your everyday life into something extraordinary.

*Terms apply. Certain hotels have resort fees.

**Spend cap applies.