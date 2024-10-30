A new hiking trail in South Africa’s Western Cape province wants visitors to bask in its beauty slowly and steadily.

A press release notes that the trail launched on World Tourism Day in late September. The innovative path is officially named the Damara Trail. CapeNature, the provincial governmental organization behind the path, touts the “slow hiking” trail as the first of its kind in South Africa.

Visitors are encouraged to slowly and peacefully enjoy the Damara Trail within the De Mond Nature Reserve. The two-day hike is for all fitness levels, ages 8 and up. The first day hikes to where you’ll set your tent for the night. It’s around 3.1 miles and is estimated to take an hour and forty-five minutes. CapeNature notes that the relaxing sleeping area is lullingly “accompanied by the sounds of the ocean.” On day two, hikers will trek over double the ground they covered on day one. After approximately three hours and forty-five minutes “along a scenic coastal route,” they end at the beachside town of Arniston.

“Unlike other strenuous hikes, this two-day route features a gentle slope, smooth terrain, and scenic rest stops situated along the route,” says CapeNature.

What Else Is There To Know About Slow Hiking The Damara Trail?

Explorers will feast their eyes on “interpretive signage” with educational and fun facts about the reserve’s flora and fauna. The guides will also teach readers about relevant culture, geological formations, and more.

“This hike allows people to connect with nature at a slower pace and fully enjoy their surroundings,” said CapeNature CEO Dr. Ashley Naidoo. “We are proud to constantly innovate in our tourism products, whether it be through our accommodation or hiking offerings, and the Damara Trail is sure to be yet another popular activity for loyal and new CapeNature visitors.”

Booking reservations for the Damara Trail are available now.