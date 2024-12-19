A Royal Caribbean cruise passenger died shortly after being detained following a violent outburst aboard the Navigator of the Seas. The incident occurred just hours after the ship departed San Pedro, California. The male passenger, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Virgil, allegedly became aggressive and threatening towards other guests. Christifer Mikhail, who was onboard celebrating his birthday and anniversary with family, found himself amid the turmoil.

“The gentleman that was drunk said that he was gonna kill us, and then he started chasing us down the hallway,” Mikhail recounted to FOX11. The situation escalated rapidly, with Virgil reportedly assaulting crew members and attempting to break down a door.

Passenger Caught On Camera

Disturbing footage captured by Mikhail shows the problematic passenger in extreme agitation. In the video, Virgil can be seen violently kicking at a door while shouting profanities. At one point, he even tears off his shirt in unbridled rage.

“I was kind of scared. I am stuck in this hallway, everybody else was kind of like behind something,” Mikhail told reporters, describing the tense moments as he found himself trapped near the unruly passenger.

Ship security personnel acted quickly to contain the situation. Using pepper spray, zip ties, and handcuffs, they managed to subdue Virgil. He was then taken to one of the ship’s detention cells. However, in a tragic turn of events, Virgil died shortly after being detained. The exact circumstances and cause of his death remain unclear, pending investigation.

The incident has left a family in mourning. Virgil leaves behind a 7-year-old son with autism and a fiancée, both of whom were reportedly on the cruise with him. A relative expressed disbelief at Virgil’s behavior, stating that it was entirely out of character for him. “He didn’t deserve to die over it,” the relative told FOX11.

Royal Caribbean has acknowledged the passenger’s death and issued a statement per Fox 11: “We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests. We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation.”