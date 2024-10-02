A new report has dished the dirt on the most outrageous things people have left behind in their hotel rooms. The strange, expensive, and sometimes alive rundown of forgotten oddities made quite a list.

Hotels.com released its annual Hotel Room Innsights Report on September 10. Some of the list’s weirdest items left behind by hotel guests were leg casts, a pet lizard, a rice cooker, construction pipes, and dentures. Other bizarre forgotten items were a car tire, a blender, and a baby chick. The most expensive discarded belongings were — shockingly — a Hermes Birkin bag, a Rolex timepiece, and, separately, a $6 million watch.

The most commonly forgotten items in a hotel room were reportedly device chargers, makeup, toiletries, and dirty laundry. The booking platform collected information for the report via 400 “partner hotels” spanning the globe.

What Else Did The Hotel Room Innsights Report Find?

A unique part of the report was learning some of the craziest things people have requested through room service. Would you ever ask for a caviar hot dog or an Evian-filled bathtub? A gluten-free and dairy-free menu for your pet? Apparently, there were hotel guests who made those “high-maintenance” requests.

Other quirky room service demands were four pounds of bananas, burnt toast, and fresh goat milk. One person reportedly asked for a hotel employee to give them a high five so they knew their room service request was received by staff.

The hotel and hospitality worlds are reportedly elevating efforts to accommodate guests’ needs. For example, the W Osaka has supposedly issued a “whatever/whenever” button that visitors can use for random requests. Moreover, the Sentinel Hotel in Portland can mediate access to a pet acupuncturist for your furry travel companion. If you’re at the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel, borrow fashionable Anthropologie accessories via the lodging’s “Forgot it? We’ve Got It!” program.

“By asking hotels to reveal the secrets behind their most memorable stays, we discovered that these ‘innsights’ have actually inspired services available to guests today,” said Hotels.com Vice President of Global Public Relations, Melanie Fish. “From guitar concierges to pet healers, hotels are catering to travelers’ unique demands, which may well become the norm.”