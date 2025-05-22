Cowles Mountain trail is a three-mile, one- to two-hour hike up to San Diego‘s tallest summit. It’s located in the San Carlos neighborhood and is part of Mission Trails Regional Park. The trail is the city’s most popular, and you’ll likely encounter other hikers and those walking their dogs. People love the hotspot due to its views of the city and its neighboring areas, particularly when there’s no fog and it’s sunrise or sunset.

Quick Facts

Cowles Mountain’s main trailhead is located at 7001 Golfcrest Drive. It leads up to San Diego’s tallest peak, at 1,593 feet. The city treasure offers breathtaking views at the summit – particularly at sunrise or sunset – of San Diego, Orange County, Catalina Island, and even Mexico.

The Cowles hiking trail is around three miles, including the ascent and descent. The path’s difficulty depends on a hiker’s health and ability. Though some will find it beginner-friendly, the dramatic incline over a short distance makes it suitable for those seeking a moderately intense to challenging trek. Its rockiness and steep elevation gain – 912 ft – may slow down some climbers.

Best Time To Hike Cowles Mountain Trail

Cowles hiking trail is a year-round experience, so it can be enjoyed regardless of the season. That said, especially in the summer, it’s essential to take precautions against the sun and to remain hydrated, as there’s no shade.

Consider going in very early in the morning to avoid crowds. Doing so may also avoid hiking in extreme heat, such as during the middle of a summer day.

Temperature Range: (In Fahrenheit) Spring – low 40s to high 80s, Summer – high 40s to low 90s, Fall – high 30s to low 90s, Winter – high 30s to low 70s

Trail Closures/Permits: As of this reporting, the Cowles hiking trail is open, and no permits are required to trek it.

How To Prepare For Hiking The Cowles Mountain Trail

Every hiker’s kit should always include “The Ten Essentials,” which include a first aid kit, sun protection, and other staples. A water bottle will help maintain your hydration levels, and you may want some snacks for the journey. Hikers who’d benefit from some additional stability may consider bringing trekking poles. Bug spray is another item worth considering for the most comfortable hiking experience.

Keep your eyes on the lookout for the trail’s signage with navigation information and points of interest that you may want to see.

Packing Checklist: You’ll need a water bottle, comfortable hiking shoes, and comfortable clothing. Take a headlight, particularly if you’ll be going at sunrise or sunset. A hat or visor is also advisable to protect you from the sun.

Safety Tip: Anytime you hike, consider sharing your location with a trusted contact. Doing so may make it easier for you to be located in an emergency or should you need help.

What To Expect Along The Trail

The trail includes an informative sign that, from that vantage point, shows you other San Diego mountains that you may be able to see. One of them is Cuyamaca Peak, San Diego’s second-tallest peak.

Cowles has so much human foot traffic that animal encounters are rare. Some hikers claim to have seen rattlesnakes or coyotes. The flora includes coastal sage scrub and chaparral.

Trail Etiquette: Before enjoying any outdoor experience, it’s wise to review the Leave No Trace principles. These principles revolve around leaving an outdoor environment as it was or better. To do so, you need to be prepared for your hike, dispose of waste properly, respect the wildlife, and take other necessary measures.

Photography Tip: The panoramic views at Cowles Mountain's summit, particularly during sunrise or sunset, will make for stunning photos. You may also want to photograph the summit plaque, memorializing your experience.

Know Before You Go: Important Trail Information

This trail does not require permits or fees. It is free and open to the public. At the trailhead, there is a restroom and water fountains, which you can use before and after your hike.

Hikers coming by car may utilize nearby street parking or the small parking lot near the southern trailhead. The trail is also accessible via the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS).

Camping Information: Kumeyaay Lake Campground is close by – only 7 minutes away by car. It’s highly rated and $22.78 per night. However, it’s only open to campers on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cell Service: Cell service will likely be available.

The Cowles Mountain trail is a popular and beloved journey to San Diego’s tallest peak. Located around 20 minutes outside the city center, the trail’s steep climb will challenge some hikers, but it will be a rewarding experience for all. At the summit and along the trail, it boasts vast views of the city and its neighboring areas. It’s particularly special when the sun is rising and setting.

Be sure to wear proper shoes and bring a water bottle. Abiding by Leave No Trace principles will maintain the Cowles hiking trail for generations to come.