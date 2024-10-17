When in Houston, visiting Clutch Distilling is one way to enjoy the city. The Texas-based Black-owned distillery and tasting facility is shaking up the spirits market while remaining true to its roots and contributing to a good cause. Not only is Clutch the first Black-owned distillery in Texas, but its founding principle also makes it stand out.

Founded by Eric Worrell Jr., a Houston native of Barbadian roots, the distillery was born out of a desire to support a loved one battling a chronic illness. This personal connection to health challenges has become a cornerstone of Clutch’s mission, with a portion of proceeds going to the Lupus Foundation.

Crafting Excellence In Every Bottle

Clutch Distilling’s award-winning rum reflects Worrell’s skill and commitment to his craft. Visitors to the tasting room can experience a range of handcrafted rum cocktails. These drinks showcase the versatility and quality of Clutch’s spirits while creating a space where community and craftsmanship intersect. The space has indoor and outdoor seating, games, and private rooms for reservations.

Unwind At Clutch Distilling’s Tasting Room

For those looking to experience Clutch Distilling, the tasting room is open Friday through Sunday. It is the perfect wind-down spot after intense days of conferencing. It’s an opportunity to network in a more relaxed setting over a glass of award-winning rum. You’ll support a business with a bigger cause that embodies the entrepreneurial spirit celebrated at AfroTech.

