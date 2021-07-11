7 Great Cities Around The World To Explore On Foot

There are three chief benefits to exploring by foot, when you travel. The first is the most obvious- it’s great for exercise. The second is that it’s cost-effective. The third, arguably most compelling benefit, is being able to connect with the locals and the culture directly and at your own pace.

You can access that ‘off the beaten path’ area that might be off limits to bikes, scooters, and vehicles. If you’re going to walk for an extended period, or if you’ll be accessing streets that are unpaved, forgo the flip-flops for more comfortable footwear. Your feet will thank you.

Here are 7 great cities to explore on foot.