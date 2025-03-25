The iconic cherry blossoms of Washington, D.C., are on the verge of their annual bloom. The cherry blossom trees, gifted to the United States by Japan over a century ago, symbolize the enduring friendship between the two nations, and are a beloved harbinger of spring for the city. As the buds begin to swell each year, excitement builds for the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival kicks off on March 20, 2025 — the first official day of spring.

The Anticipation Builds

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced that the cherry trees have reached the “stage 5: Puffy White” phase, the final step before the much-anticipated peak bloom. This year, nature enthusiasts and photographers eagerly await the explosion of color, with the peak bloom expected to occur between March 28 and March 31, 2025.

The timing of this natural phenomenon is delicate. While the average peak bloom date falls on April 3, warmer temperatures can coax the blossoms to open earlier. The NPS defines peak bloom as the moment when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open, a fleeting period that typically lasts only a few days.

Prime Cherry Blossom Viewing Locations In Washington D.C.

For those planning to witness this event, the Tidal Basin remains the epicenter of cherry blossom viewing. Approximately 3,800 cherry trees create a stunning backdrop for the Jefferson Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, and the Washington Monument. The sight of delicate blossoms framing these iconic structures offers a uniquely American twist on the Japanese tradition of hanami, or flower viewing.

However, the Tidal Basin is not the only place to enjoy the blossoms. The Washington Tourism Department recommends several off-the-radar spots for those looking to avoid crowds. The National Arboretum, Anacostia Park, Dumbarton Oaks in Georgetown, Stanton Park, and Oxon Run Park all offer alternative viewing locations.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, running from March 20 to April 13, 2025, celebrates this natural wonder with various events. The festival boasts several art installations and musical performances. Last year, the event drew an impressive 1.6 million visitors to the capital and surrounding areas.

Unique Ways To Experience The Blossoms

City Cruises offers cherry blossom-themed boat tours along the Potomac River. These cruises provide spectacular views of the blossoming trees from the water. Another novel way to experience the blossoms is through the Cherry Blossom Water Taxi. It offers departures from The Wharf, Georgetown, Alexandria, and National Harbor.

The service provides transportation, and also serves as a floating photo opportunity, perfect for capturing memorable moments. For those with mobility concerns, E-MILE The Electric Ride offers electric wheelchair scooter rentals, allowing everyone to enjoy the festival and the blossoms around the Tidal Basin and National Mall.