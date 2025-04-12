If you’re unable to see Washington, D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms, there are locations across New York City’s five boroughs where you can witness the springtime gem.

Cherry blossoms in NYC are abundant. Every borough has at least one public location where city dwellers and visitors alike can see the stunning trees in bloom. Many locations offer daily bloom trackers, so you can time your visit just right. By utilizing a location’s tracker, you can plan your visit so you see the cherry blossoms during their peak bloom. The Big Apple has multiple cherry blossom varieties, including Okame, Yoshino, and Kwanzan. Cherry blossom season occurs from late March through May. Peak bloom times will vary depending on where you are and what type of cherry tree you’re admiring.

While Central Park is a classic go-to with multiple cherry blossom spots, Sakura Park is another strong choice, home to over 2,000 cherry trees. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is another gem, home to a whopping 26 cherry tree species. In the Bronx, the New York Botanical Garden boasts 500 cherry trees spread across 250 acres.

A fun treat might be visiting the cherry blossoms at Little Island. In addition to the site’s pink and white showcase, the springtime welcomes the blooms of over 66,000 bulbs, including daffodils, tulips, pasqueflowers, and more.

So, Where Can I See Cherry Blossoms In NYC?

Manhattan

Central Park (between 72nd and 96th Streets, Cherry Hill, Pilgrim Hill, the Great Lawn, and the east and west sides of the Reservoir)

Riverside Park (Sakura Park, and the “Cherry Walk”)

Marcus Garvey Park (near the Fifth Avenue and 124th Street entrance)

Little Island

Roosevelt Island (Southpoint Park)

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Botanic Garden (Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden and Cherry Esplanade)

The Green-Wood Cemetery (Battle Avenue)

Prospect Park (close to the Grand Army Plaza entrance)

McCarren Park

Queens

Flushing Meadows – Corona Park (nearby the Unisphere)

Queens Botanic Garden (Cherry Circle)

Hunter’s Point South Park (at the waterfront)

The Bronx

New York Botanical Garden (Cherry Valley and the Ross Conifer Arboretum)

Staten Island