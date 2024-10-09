A study has ranked the world’s cheapest and most expensive countries for tourists based on expenses for local accommodations, food, transportation, and activities.

HelloSafe, an insurance comparison site, found that many countries with the lowest average daily budgets for travelers were in Asia and Africa. Laos in Southeast Asia was the cheapest, with travelers’ average daily spend being €10, or just under $11. In consecutive order, Kazakhstan, Rwanda, Ghana, and Mongolia rounded out the top five most affordable countries for tourists. Then, the list included Armenia, Burkina Faso, Georgia, Mali, and Burma.

Haiti was also in the roundup. Ranking as the 11th country with the lowest average daily spend of travelers, HelloSafe claims tourists can expect to pay €25 or $27.46 per day in the Caribbean country.

The countries listed provide many destinations that might be affordable to travel to for tourists. In Laos, some options include Vientiane, Vang Vieng, and Luang Prabang.

What Were The Most Expensive Countries For Tourists?

The Caribbean had the most expensive countries for travelers. Barbados had the highest daily budget at €261 or $286.67. Rihanna’s homeland was trailed by Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Following the Maldives (an island nation in the Indian Ocean in South Asia), Grenada rounded up the top five.

Switzerland, Greenland, Liechtenstein, and Monaco were all in the top 15. The United States ranked 7th on the list.

HelloSafe relied on in-house algorithms and an “artificial intelligence module” to gather relevant data. The company also based its findings on traveler-reported data on Budget My Trip and Numbeo.

“Planning a budget is always an important step for any traveler preparing for a stay abroad. Whether it’s for accommodation, food, or transport, it’s important to be well-informed before setting off. This study gives you the average daily budget required for one person in 136 countries around the world. It shows that the most expensive destinations are not always the ones you think of,” noted the source.