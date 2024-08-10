Summer is the season for finally taking a well-deserved break from all the hard work of the previous months. That break, no matter how long or short, is necessary whether it is from school or a nine to five. A nice vacation in a tropical destination is ideal when it comes to summer vacations, but that doesn’t always seem reasonable within the average person’s means. However, treating yourself to a luxurious feeling vacation does not have to be exclusive to those that can afford luxurious price tags. There are actually a lot of cheap tropical places to travel to during the summer that can fulfill all your vacation desires without having to make a huge splurge.

That’s right — you can go to tropical beaches, scuba dive, hike, visit famous attractions and more, even when you are trying to save money. Instead, public transportation, local accommodations and small eateries and other factors varying by location are ways you can spend less while abroad. These destinations are also located all around the world, so you do not have to just choose a place that is closest to you to save money.

Here are 12 cheap tropical places to travel to plus budget tips for visiting each country.

Thailand

Photo Credit: Prasit photo

Thailand is a fantastic budget-friendly tropical destination with a range of activities and attractions. Bangkok, with its many street markets and historic temples, makes for an affordable urban experience. Visit Chiang Mai in the north for a trip full of cultural richness with its temples and festivals, all at lower costs compared to the southern beach destinations. Phuket and Krabi are other cheap tropical places to travel in Thailand with their stunning beaches, clear waters and nightlife.

Budget Tips: To save money, travelers can stay in guesthouses or hostels, which are both affordable and abundant. Street food is not only cheap but also delicious, offering a wide variety of local staples like pad thai and mango sticky rice. Using public transportation such as buses and trains can significantly cut down travel costs. Additionally, renting a scooter is a cost-effective way to explore towns and beaches that locals swear by as well.

Vietnam

Vietnam offers an incredible mix of history, culture and natural beauty at a low cost. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are vibrant cities with rich histories and bustling street life. Da Nang and Nha Trang are beautiful coastal locations that make for relaxing experiences with budget-friendly accommodations and dining options. The country’s diverse landscapes, from the Mekong Delta to the mountains of Sapa, are easily accessible and affordable.

Budget Tips: Budget-conscious travelers can stay in hostels or budget hotels that offer great value. Dining at local eateries and street food stalls allows travelers to enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine, such as pho and banh mi, at very low prices. Public transportation, including buses and trains, is also both affordable and reliable. Opting for sleeper buses can save money on both travel and accommodation.

Indonesia

Diamond Beach, Nusa Penida. Photo Credit: Parker Diakite

Indonesia, particularly Bali, Lombok and Yogyakarta, is a paradise for budget travelers. Bali’s beaches, cultural temples and energetic nightlife are world-renowned, yet affordable if planned right. Lombok offers a more laid-back and less commercialized experience compared to Bali, with equally stunning beaches and landscapes for those who want to emphasize relaxation on their trip. Yogyakarta is the cultural heart of Java, with ancient temples like Borobudur and Prambanan and a rich artistic heritage to explore.

Budget Tips: Staying in homestays or budget hotels in Indonesia can significantly reduce accommodation costs. Renting a scooter is a very affordable way to get around and explore various attractions independently. Eating at a good warung, or small local Indonesian food spots, allows travelers to enjoy delicious Indonesian dishes like nasi goreng and sate (or satay) at a fraction of the cost of dining in tourist restaurants. Additionally, using ferries and local buses for inter-island travel can help keep transportation costs low.

Costa Rica

When it comes to cheap tropical places to travel, Costa Rica is a paradise known for its diverse ecosystems and commitment to eco-tourism. San José, the capital, is a convenient and affordable gateway to the country. Travelers can then explore the lush rainforests of Manuel Antonio, the volcanic landscapes of Arenal and the pristine beaches of Guanacaste. The country’s national parks are rich in biodiversity and offer affordable entry fees, as well as numerous opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, bird-watching and surfing.

Budget Tips: Staying in hostels, budget lodges or eco-friendly accommodations can help save money while offering experiences unique to a trip in Costa Rica. Public buses are an inexpensive way to travel between cities and attractions. For meals, eating at sodas, which are small local eateries, provides delicious and affordable Costa Rican cuisine. Want to keep your tropical trip even easier on the wallet? Prepare a few of your meals using hostel kitchens. Not only is it a cost effective option, but it can make for an enjoyable group activity as well.

Nicaragua

Roberto Zuniga/Pexels

Nicaragua is one of Central America’s most affordable tropical travel destinations that offers visitors cultural experiences and natural beauty alike. Colonial cities, like Granada and León, are rich in history and architecture, with colorful streets and vibrant markets to take nice strolls down. The beaches of San Juan del Sur and the volcanic landscapes of Ometepe Island provide diverse, breathtaking environments to explore, all without breaking the bank.

Budget Tips: Accommodations in Nicaragua are very affordable, with numerous hostels and budget hotels available. Local buses, known as chicken buses, are a cheap and authentic way to travel around the country — but be ready to be surrounded by a lot of other passengers. Sampling the cuisines at local markets and street stalls offers not only low-cost meals but also a taste of traditional Nicaraguan dishes, like gallo pinto and nacatamales. Engage in free or low-cost activities such as hiking, swimming and exploring markets to help stretch the budget even further.

Belize

Belize combines Caribbean beauty with Central American affordability, making it an excellent choice for budget travelers. The starting point for most visitors looking to experience what this country has to offer is Belize City. The island of Caye Caulker is known for its relaxed vibe, affordable accommodations and stunning barrier reef. Inland, San Ignacio offers access to Mayan ruins, caves and lush jungles, all without breaking the bank.

Budget Tips: In Belize, choosing budget accommodations like guesthouses and hostels can keep costs down. Utilizing local transportation, such as buses and water taxis, also provides an economical way to travel. Cooking meals or dining at local eateries instead of tourist restaurants helps save money while enjoying Belizean cuisine. Many attractions, including national parks, Mayan ruins and snorkeling spots, have low entrance fees or can be explored inexpensively.

Sri Lanka

Several cities in Sri Lanka are perfect for cheap tropical places to travel to. Colombo, the capital, is a beautiful starting point with a mix of colonial architecture and modern developments. Kandy, with its famous Temple of the Tooth and scenic lake, is characterized by cultural depth and historical intrigue. The coastal city of Galle is known for its well-preserved fort and charming streets, while the hill country town of Ella provides beautiful views, tea plantations and waterfalls.

Budget Tips: Accommodations in Sri Lanka range from budget guesthouses to affordable boutique hotels. Public transportation, especially the train network, is both scenic and inexpensive with routes through lush landscapes and along the coast. Dining at local eateries gives you a chance to enjoy hearty meals like rice and curry at very low prices. Engaging in free activities like hiking, visiting temples and exploring markets helps keep expenses down activity-wise.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

GETTY IMAGES

Zanzibar, an archipelago off the coast of Tanzania, is known and loved for its great beaches, historical sites and culture. This makes it an affordable, must-see tropical destination. Stone Town, the historical heart of Zanzibar City, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Explore the historic site’s winding alleys, bustling bazaars and beautiful architecture for a taste of what this island chain has to offer. The island’s northern beaches, such as those in Nungwi and Kendwa, offer crystal-clear waters and a relaxed atmosphere.

Budget Tips: In Zanzibar, budget travelers can find affordable accommodations in guesthouses and budget lodges. Enjoy delicious meals when eating at local restaurants and food stalls at a fraction of the cost of dining at tourist-oriented establishments. Public minibuses, known as dala-dalas, are a cost-effective way to navigate the island like a local. As a bonus, many of Zanzibar’s attractions, such as its beaches and spice farms, have low entrance fees, or are outright free to visit.

Dominican Republic

Photo credit: Antonella Vilardo

Everyone knows the Dominican Republic. It is a popular Caribbean destination for a reason with its beaches, culture and affordable travel options. Santo Domingo, the capital, has a vibrant colonial zone with historic buildings and lively streets. Punta Cana is famous for its all-inclusive resorts and stunning beaches. Puerto Plata, on the other hand, offers a more laid-back atmosphere with equally beautiful coastal scenery.

Budget Tips: The Dominican Republic has a range of budget accommodations, from hostels to inexpensive hotels. Local eateries and street food vendors provide affordable and flavorful Dominican dishes, such as mofongo and sancocho. Public transportation, including guaguas (local minibuses) and motoconchos (motorcycle taxis), are affordable ways to get around. Many beaches and public parks are free to visit, and exploring these natural attractions is a cost-effective way to experience the country.

Philippines

Beautiful Entalula Island Beach Lagoon with typical filipino Balangay Boats. Aerial Drone Point of View. Bacuit Bay, Mimaropa, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, Asia

The Philippines, with its more than 7,000 islands, is a budget-friendly tropical destination that is loved for its nice beaches with crystal-clear waters and unique local culture. Visitors have options for activities in the capital, Manila ranging from checking out historical sites to modern attractions. Palawan is a top destination for nature lovers with its landscapes that are better in person, beaches and the famous Puerto Princesa Underground River. Cebu and Boracay are other popular islands known for their white sandy beaches and diverse marine life, perfect for snorkeling and diving.

Budget Tips: In the Philippines, budget travelers can find affordable accommodations ranging from hostels to budget hotels and homestays. Street food and local eateries offer a variety of delicious Filipino dishes, such as adobo and lechon, at very low prices. Taking public transportation, like jeepneys and tricycles, is an economical way to travel around cities and towns. Ferries and budget airlines make island-hopping affordable as well. Many beaches and natural attractions are free or have minimal entrance fees, so travelers can enjoy the beauty of the Philippines without spending much most of the time.

Cuba

Getty Images

Don’t miss out on Cuba when looking for cheap tropical places to travel. It’s a beautiful destination that will have you enjoying everything from the culture, historic cities and beaches at a budget-friendly cost. Visit Havana and check out all the colorful buildings, classic cars and a lively music scene. Trinidad, Cub is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being a colonial gem with its cobblestone streets and a culture. Varadero has stunning beaches and provides a tropical escape without the high prices found in other Caribbean destinations.

Budget Tips: In Cuba, staying in casas particulares (private guesthouses) is a cost-effective accommodation option that can allow travelers to experience local hospitality. Dining at paladares (private restaurants) and local cafeterias is where you can get authentic Cuban cuisine at reasonable prices. Using shared taxis, local buses or hitchhiking (a common practice in Cuba) can significantly reduce transportation costs. Exploring the country’s free attractions, such as strolling along the Malecón in Havana or visiting public beaches, helps keep the budget in check as well.

Guatemala

Photo credit: Andre Ch Mendez

Another great option for cheap places to travel is Guatemala. It’s an affordable tropical destination with a lot of history, culture and natural beauty waiting to be explored. Antigua, Guatemala is affordable to visit and visually stunning featuring its well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture and vibrant markets. Or get the best scenery and cultural immersion with the surrounding picturesque villages and volcanoes when you visit Lake Atitlán. The ancient Mayan ruins of Tikal, set in the jungle, are a must-visit for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Budget Tips: There are a variety of budget accommodations, from hostels to family-run guesthouses in Guatemala. Eating at local markets and street food stalls is a fantastic way to experience traditional Guatemalan cuisine, such as tamales and pupusas, without paying exorbitantly. Public transportation, including chicken buses and colectivos, is an inexpensive way to bounce between cities and the activities that the country has to offer. Many of Guatemala’s natural attractions, such as hiking trails and stunning viewpoints, are free — or have minimal entrance fees at best. There should be no issue visiting this country on a lower budget.