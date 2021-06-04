Charlotte's Black-Owned Durag Festival Is Back But With A Message

As one of the culture’s most timeless staples, the durag has now been memorialized by a group of Black creatives in Charlotte, North Carolina by way of a 1-day festival. The fourth annual Durag Festival is back for 2021 and will take place on June 19, aka Juneteenth.

Like most festivals, this is meant to be a celebration, of not only the durag but Black creativity and culture as a whole. As past event photos show, attendees definitely understand the assignment. However, 2021 will be a little different as organizers are hoping to convey a deeper message.

Courtesy of Durag Fest

“Flowers,” Durag Festival co-organizer Dammit Wesley said. “With the advent of TikTok we are watching Black culture get colonized in real time. Countless Black creatives are being robbed of their ideas and denied compensation. So this year, we want to give ‘us’ our flowers ‘cause we deserve ‘em.”

In the past the event was a gathering at Charlotte’s most creative outdoor space, Camp North End. This year, organizers have decided to do it bigger and better with installations all across the Queen City.

The Juneteenth celebration starts early at Victoria Yards, located at 408 North Tryon

Street, for the “Deep Wave Day Party” and Black vendor marketplace at 12pm. From 2pm on, participants can stop by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, located at 400 E M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, to witness an outdoor art installation entitled, “Durag Hall of Fame,” featuring portraits of Charlotte citizens in addition to dance performances and a B-Boy cypher.

Courtesy of Durag Fest

The evening’s festivities will move to the original Durag Fest location, Camp North End, located at 1824 Statesville Road, for “DU After Dark” a.k.a. ‘Adult Swim.’

As always, those planning to celebrate, are encouraged to let their imaginations run wild and the creativity flow because honestly, there is no right or wrong way to style a durag.

To learn more about the free fest, and to RSVP, visit the link here. You can also visit the Instagram: @duragfest.