Carnival Cruise Line has taken swift action against 24 passengers involved in a massive brawl. The fight erupted at the Galveston, Texas, terminal on April 29, 2025. It was captured on video and widely shared across social media platforms. The video shows several cruise passengers pushing through crowds in the disembarkation area before the situation exploded into violence.

The disturbing footage reveals multiple individuals being pushed to the ground and repeatedly punched. Scenes also show people being kicked, with luggage scattered throughout the area. All this happens as frightened children watch from a distance. Security officers attempted to intervene as the violence spread to additional areas of the terminal. However, the fighting continued despite their efforts.

Social Media Footage Captures Chaotic Carnival Cruise Scene

The chaos unfolded as passengers disembarked from the Carnival Jubilee, which had just returned from a seven-day western Caribbean cruise with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatán, Honduras. According to reports, the incident took place in an area under the jurisdiction of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A viral Facebook video shows the progression of the brawl from pushing and shoving to violent physical altercations. It was especially disconcerting to see children standing alone, watching the violence unfold as security personnel tried to regain control.

Carnival Cruise Line responded decisively to the incident by adding all individuals to their “do not sail” list, permanently banning them from future trips on any of the company’s vessels. “We will not tolerate such behavior,” Carnival told Fox News Digital in a statement, confirming that the matter has been turned over to law enforcement authorities.