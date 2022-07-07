Airlines Pledge Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

Harrison Haines, Pexel.com

Planes are responsible for nearly 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions. To combat its effect on global warming, the airline industry has pledged to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. As airlines move towards more innovative in-flight experiences, they are also consciously implementing strategies for more fuel-efficient aircraft. Airlines are currently offsetting carbon emissions while testing green fuel and sustainable technology options.

As global warming persists, airlines are focusing on these four key strategies to help reduce their net carbon emissions.