Burna Boy Take Fans Inside His Seven-Bedroom Mansion In Lagos, Nigeria

Burna Boy says his seven-bedroom mansion is for more than just for hosting guests and entertainment. The home in Lagos, Nigeria, is also where the Grammy-winner gets his inspiration and makes music.

During a tour with Architectural Digest (AD), the artist, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, takes fans through his 13,000 square-foot luxury home, which boasts high ceilings, a private cinema, lounges, and even a game room, as AD points out.

Through the tour, Burna Boy shows us the “Burna Room” filled with old records and album vinyls decorated on the wall.

“This is where I come to get my inspiration and get my head right,” he said.

What you will love in his house is how his family transformed their rooms to fit their personalities.

In his sister Roni’s room, she turned her room into a city-loft vibe with modern furniture, exposed brick, and cool lighting fixtures on the ceiling.

Burna Boy’s other little sister, Nissi, is giving artistic vibes with a canvas centered in the room, tires that sit as chairs, and abstract art on the floor as a rug and on the wall. It’s fitting for Nissi as we learn she’s responsible for most of the artwork on the walls throughout the home.

Outside the home in what appears to be the rooftop is what Burna Boy calls “The Garden of Burna.” You know those rooftop day parties and brunches that you attend surrounded by plants? Well, that’s kind of the feel of his outside rooftop terrace where Burna Boy says he prays.

The home was designed by architect Akose Enebeli, who was previously designing the home for former Manchester United striker Jude Ighalo.

When Burna Boy reportedly saw his new home, he was reportedly “mind blown.”

“He just kept saying ‘wow, wow you’re bursting my brain,’” Enebeli told AD.

You can see the entire tour below: