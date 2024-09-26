A Bridgerton experience in Detroit has resulted in tons of online backlash as attendees come out with their disappointed accounts of the evening.

According to local news outlet WXYZ, Uncle N Me LLC hosted their failed Regency Era-themed party on September 22. There was reportedly no lavish decor, ambiance, alcoholic beverages, or high tea vibes. Instead, attendees were allegedly subjected to Kool-Aid, Kit Kat candy bars, and raw chicken. There was also a red-bra-and-panty-wearing pole dancer.

WBCK, another local source, claimed the 17+ event was from 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the scam Bridgerton Ball allegedly ranged from $150 to $1,000.

“Come enjoy our Bridgerton themed ball with prizes, giveaways and more,” the ball’s now-deleted website enticed, according to the New York Post. “You’ll also get the chance to win the ‘Diamond of The Season.’ Suitors in attendance will have a chance to win $2,000 cash for best dressed.”

How Has Social Media Reacted?

Attendees have uploaded photos and footage of the flopped event. Others — shocked by the Bridgerton Ball’s outcome — have agreed that the whole evening was a scam.

so let’s talk about the Bridgerton Ball…. pic.twitter.com/B5lOuEMVof — felix 🍓🍯🔪 (@fizxyx_x) September 24, 2024

Bridgerton Ball Detroit guests went all out with dresses, hair, makeup, etc.



only to be scammed with Temu decorations & raw chicken dinner (?!) pic.twitter.com/PJdKfRBUWi — Danielle Vermeer (@DLVermeer) September 25, 2024

Have The Organizers Addressed The Detroit Bridgerton Ball?

The Detroit Bridgerton Ball was unaffiliated with entities of the Netflix show, which throw their own show-inspired experiences. Uncle N Me LLC addressed the failed event in a statement shared with WXYZ. Based on what was said, it’s unclear if attendees will receive refunds, or if the organizers will attempt an upgraded re-do.

“We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize. Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings,” said the organizers. “Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve … we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right.”