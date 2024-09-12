Traveling today often includes two flights, one if you’re lucky, and a drive to your destination. It might be around business, time with family or that much deserved vacation. In any case, traveling by plane isn’t our only option nor does it always add to the travel part of the trip experience. If you really want to engage, ahead of landing, trains are a mode of transportation to consider. Particularly if you’re a views person, there are trains that give you a front row seat at the beauty of landscapes both domestic and international. Unsure of where to go? That’s where we come in! Here are 8 breathtaking train tips that will make you rethink flying.

Photo from Travel + Leisure

The Perks Of Traveling By Train

First, let’s go over the perks! Some of us travelers may have an aversion to flying and simply push through to get to our destinations. With traveling by train, you can take comfort in knowing that you’re grounded – literally and figuratively. Relax as the train takes you from point A to point B and enjoy the sights via observation car if that’s an option for your trip. Revel in the extra leg and arm space with seats and isles that are a bit bigger than your average plane. Connect with the other train travelers, new and experienced, young and old, to exchange stories and tips. Lastly, take comfort in knowing that the money you probably saved upfront on train tickets, you can spend on upgrades once you arrive or gifts to take home. Now, let’s get into where you’ll be traveling by train to for your next trip!

Photo from Amtrak Vacations

4 Domestic Train Trips That Will Make You Rethink Flying

On this particular train trip, you’ll get to see 12 of America’s National Parks! It includes the Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone and Yosemite. Available to you are tours through each park in addition to the great views you can take in without ever leaving the train. Travel through California, Arizona, and Montana on this domestic trip that features wide open spaces and must-see moments for nature lovers.

If you’re looking to blend a bit of nature with a lot of metro, consider booking the Great Northern Rail Experience. This trip takes you through the midwest, via Chicago, to Seattle and onto the last stop (and another Western city) San Francisco. In each city, there are sights to see, food to try and tons of pictures to take. The architecture of the Windy City, the greenery of Seattle and popular landmarks of San Francisco make for an unforgettable trip whether traveling solo, with family or a romantic partner.

Add an interest in history to your love for sightseeing and serenity for this train trip that exposes you to southern charm and the everglades. Start off in Charleston for a perfect combination of charm and mid-paced city buzz before stopping off in Savannah where cultures blend and time moves slow. And since you’re right there, in South Carolina and then Georgia, might as well make Florida a destination to enjoy the brightness and boldness of Miami.

So we’ve touched on the west, midwest and a bit of a south: how about taking it another step further? If you’re looking to get out of the country, in the shortest amount of time and easiest way possible, look no further than the USA and Canada Grand Rail Experience. Another one to start off in Chicago, this trip also passes through the northwest before heading solely north to Vancouver and Toronto. Our neighbor, that blends cultures so beautifully, is so close you have to add this trip to your list too. And it gives us a taste of the international trips we crave! More on that…

Photo from The Luxury Travel Club

4 Breathtaking International Train Trips That Will Make You Rethink Flying

Once you make the two trips that you’ll need to take to get to South Africa, to London and then to South Africa if you’re traveling from the states, the Blue Train will take you to/from Pretoria. You’ll travel through the Winelands of Cape Town and The Great Karoo Desert. This area has the wide open spaces that Cape Town is known for characterized by plains, savannah and grasslands. Don’t forget about the wine and great eats aboard!

Start off in South Australia where you’ll enjoy greenery and red desert terrain. Then you’ll travel north, all the while taking in rocky mountain sides. Soon, you’ll be observing natural landmarks before stopping in Alice Springs where the landscape becomes wetlands and tropical forests. This train trip on The Ghan is one for the true adventurers!

As many of us may know the Swiss Alps by name, the Glacier Express takes riders through this esteemed destination. It offers an unreal, front seat for observation of beauty between the landscape and Swiss towns. Mountains bring this area to life along with foliage and color. Offering panoramic and skylight windows, this trip places Switzerland’s scenery at the forefront.

This train trip starts in Glasgow through wilderness and areas untapped by transportation. The area is so breathtaking in portraying Scotland’s beauty that it was featured in Harry Potter films. Keep your eyes peeled for incredible mountainous views, red deer and stunning skylines.