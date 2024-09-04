Elon Musk’s X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, is in the process of being banned in Brazil.

According to Axios, the South American country’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the ban on September 2. Five justices unanimously voted to ban the social media platform until it meets Brazil’s hate speech and fake news standards. To reoperate, X will also have to pay $3 million in fines.

Users of X via VPN during the ban face fines of up to 50,000 reais (about $9,000) per day. Time claimed that the social media platform had become inaccessible to some Brazilians as early as August 31. Reportedly, around one-fifth of the country’s population, about 40 million Brazilians, use X every month.

Why Is Brazil Implementing An X Ban?

Reuters reported that the platform’s suspension is the result of a dispute between Musk and Brazil’s government about moderation and censorship. The country’s leaders reportedly called for X to place a representative in the country, but the platform allegedly failed to do so by the deadline given. X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, claimed Brazil’s government has gone against its constitution, which protects against censorship.

This is a sad day for X users around the world, especially those in Brazil, who are being denied access to our platform.



I wish it did not have to come to this – it breaks my heart. The Brazilian Constitution says, "Any and all censorship of a political, ideological and artistic… https://t.co/TaylZPzm4H — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 30, 2024

Judge Alexandre de Moraes has been actively vocal about his desire to lay down the law regarding X’s alleged compliance avoidance. He and Musk have reportedly been feuding for months about the government’s regulations. In his August 30 decision, de Moraes wrote, “Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country.”

Amid the recent escalations, Musk has frozen the Brazilian bank accounts of his satellite internet provider, Starlink, which is reportedly used by around 250,000 people in the country. The SpaceX and Tesla owner tweeted that Judge de Moraes deserved “prison for his crimes.”

De Moraes deserves prison for his crimes https://t.co/8ECAlfqO2J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, reportedly commented on the X ban on August 30.

“Just because a guy has a lot of money doesn’t mean he can disrespect [the law],” Brazil’s leader said on local radio.

X (and Twitter) have been banned or temporarily suspended in many countries before, including Russia, China, Venezuela, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey.