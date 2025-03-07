Black Yacht Weekend has been growing in popularity since it first set sail in 2020. A now-viral annual event, the lively boating experience welcomes Black “professionals, creators, and entrepreneurs” across fields to come, build community, support Black-owned businesses, party, and sail in luxury. Organizers have disclosed that in 2024, over 5,000 people participated in the annual festivities.

This year’s event is taking place Juneteenth weekend in Chicago. Read more below on everything you should know about attending Black Yacht Weekend 2025.

Key Details And Fast Facts

Dates: Juneteenth Weekend 2025 from June 19 through June 22

Juneteenth Weekend 2025 from June 19 through June 22 Address: There’s no exact address as Black Yacht Weekend events will occur throughout Chicago, and the sailing will be done on Lake Michigan.

There’s no exact address as Black Yacht Weekend events will occur throughout Chicago, and the sailing will be done on Lake Michigan. Modes Of Transportation: Of course, boating is the star of the show for Black Yacht Weekend. Be sure to register for the event to access information on official charter rental partners and boating groups.

Of course, boating is the star of the show for Black Yacht Weekend. Be sure to register for the event to access information on official charter rental partners and boating groups. Operating Hours: Hours will depend on the events you’re attending and the boating group you’re a part of.

Essential Tips

Best Times To Visit: To ensure you get into all the events you want to, register and RSVP before they sell out. Also, be sure to arrive at events promptly and before sailing times.

To ensure you get into all the events you want to, register and RSVP before they sell out. Also, be sure to arrive at events promptly and before sailing times. Dress Code And Packing Tips: Pack for being on the boat and attending events like brunches, concerts, or things you’ll be doing in Chicago. In your luggage should be bathing suits, cover-ups, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat or two. Other things you might pack might include casual and or more “dressed up” dresses, shirts, shorts, skirts, jeans, sneakers, heels, sandals, and purses.

Pack for being on the boat and attending events like brunches, concerts, or things you’ll be doing in Chicago. In your luggage should be bathing suits, cover-ups, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat or two. Other things you might pack might include casual and or more “dressed up” dresses, shirts, shorts, skirts, jeans, sneakers, heels, sandals, and purses. Cash/Credit Considerations: Cards will be generally accepted, but you might want to have some cash on hand for tipping, like at the bar.

Cards will be generally accepted, but you might want to have some cash on hand for tipping, like at the bar. Pro Tips For A Smooth Visit: This year’s accommodation partners are the Moxy Chicago Downtown, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown/River North, and the Sable at Navy Pier Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton. Also, filling out a form for the Boat Matching Database or joining the designated private Facebook group can help pair you with a boating experience that’s most aligned with your music tastes, vibe, preferred crowd size, and price point for the epic weekend.

What To Expect At Black Yacht Weekend 2025

Black Yacht Weekend will be a four-day event where Black boaters and enjoyment seekers come together for parties, live entertainment, community building, supporting Black-owned businesses, and sailing on Lake Michigan. The event’s significance leans on providing an inclusive yachting and boating experience where attendees can have a good time both on and off the water.

This year’s official itinerary hasn’t been shared yet. However, noteworthy highlights that attendees can expect are the Official Weekend Kickoff Party (June 19), the Yacht Day Pre-Party (June 21), the Playpen Tie-Up Party (June 21), the Something For The Summer Party (June 22), and the Weekend Afterparty (June 22). Chicago’s tourism organization, Choose Chicago, adds that Black Yacht Weekend 2025 will include rooftop parties, live entertainment, networking events, a Black-owned businesses marketplace, and VIP experiences.

Flashpop / Getty Images

Black Yacht Weekend 2025 is for those who love on-the-water partying, but it’s also for building community while enjoying the summertime Chi. There’s so much to do in “The Windy City,” including a number of unforgettable experiences.

Whether or not you’ve ever been on a yacht, this celebration during Juneteenth weekend is the perfect time to experience Lake Michigan’s beauty. To have the best experience, be sure to register, RSVP, and arrive at events in a timely fashion. The early bird ticket sale ends March 16, so act fast if you want to get first dibs on RSVPing for Black Yacht Weekend 2025 events.