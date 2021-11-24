This Black Women Owned-Company Delivers Champagne From Around The World

As the holidays approach, it is time to think about delivering gifts to the people we love. The Sip, founded by best friends Erica Davis (CEO) and Catherine Carter (COO) delivers sparkling wines and champagne from around the world in an eye-catching box perfect for holiday gifting.

“The Sip delivers sparkling wines to your door as a one-time Curated Sip Box or bi-monthly subscription to The Sip Society. Each box features 2-3 different champagne and sparkling wine brands, empowering people to find their flavor without breaking the bank,” said The Sip in a press release.

According to the company’s founders, the Sip is also committed to the diversity within the world of sparkling wine brands.

“We have the founding mothers of champagne to thank for the bubbly we enjoy today. We all know the names of these trailblazers—Clicquot, Pommery, Bollinger, Roeder and Laurent Perrier. Their shrewd marketing and technological innovation made champagne world-famous. Just as they did, we strive to bring diversity to champagne. In a world filled with gender and diversity imbalance in the boardroom, we promote women and diversity through the culture of our company and people. We are proud to provide a product that celebrates the astonishing women of champagne then and now.” says the company on its website.

The founders of this Black women-owned company are intentional on including Black-owned brands such as Stuyvesant champagne and Wachira Wines alongside legacy brands like Veuve Clicquot and Chandon in its bi-monthly subscription boxes.

Every purchase donates funds to the brand’s community initiative, Take A Sip, Give A Sip, which provides access to clean water to those in need. The Sip revealed that over 2,500 gallons have been delivered so far.

“During November, The Sip is doubling their donation rate, which means every holiday purchase from The Sip makes 2x the impact.”

This holiday season, you can gift a subscription to The Sip Society [25% off the first box with promo code = HolidayM25] or purchase a one-time curated gift box ranging from $45.95 for a Celebration Box to $120.95 for the Rosé Deluxe Box.