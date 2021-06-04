Black Skydiving Instructors And Skydivers You Should Know 

If you’re looking to try skydiving, try booking your jump with one of the few Black skydiving instructors across the world.

While there’s not a lot of data regarding representation in the skydiving industry itself, there is a lack of advertising for people of color when it comes to adventure sports that researchers have said contributes to the misconceptions that Black people are not into adventure sports.

Despite the lack of advertising, it doesn’t mean our interest does not exist. According to the 2020 Diversity in Adventure Travel survey conducted by the Adventure Travel Trade Association, 13 percent of U.S. outbound adventure travelers are Black, and in a recent Nomadness survey of 5,000 BIPOC, “adventure travel” was the second-most-popular travel preference.

So, yes, mom. If my friends are jumps from a plane, you can get count me in to jump, too. Here are Black skydiving instructors and Black skydivers you need to know for your next 14,000-foot adventure.