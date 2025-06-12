Consumer choices increasingly reflect personal values, and supporting Black and Queer-owned businesses is a powerful statement of solidarity and recognition. These enterprises stand at the intersection of two marginalized communities, facing unique challenges while bringing fresh perspectives and innovative products to their respective industries.

Their success creates ripple effects, building economic strength within these communities and paving the way for future entrepreneurs. Beyond Pride Month celebrations or Black History Month observances, these businesses deserve our ongoing support. Their creativity, resilience, and vision enrich our lives while challenging traditional market dynamics. Here are six exceptional Black and Queer-owned brands that deserve your attention and support anytime of the year.

For Them

When Kylo Freeman founded For Them in 2021, they didn’t just launch another wellness brand; they ignited a revolution. As a Queer and non-binary entrepreneur, Freeman identified a critical gap in the market: products that genuinely reflect diverse bodies and experiences. For Them specializes in creating binders that help people feel comfortable in their own skin, designed with both functionality and comfort in mind.

The brand’s philosophy centers on breaking binary constraints while delivering wellness solutions that the LGBTQ+ community truly deserves. Freeman believes that authentic self-expression represents our most powerful human capability. For Them stands out by nurturing this self-evolution through thoughtfully designed products that celebrate rather than conceal identity.

Common Heir

Common Heir emerged in 2020 under the visionary leadership of Angela Ubias and Cary Lin, who shared a passion for creating skincare products that honor both people and the planet. This brand goes beyond standard sustainability practices by introducing biodegradable capsules that eliminate plastic waste from your beauty routine.

Common Heir deserves recognition for its commitment to inclusivity, creating formulations designed for melanated skin while ensuring that active ingredients deliver universal benefits. Each product showcases a deep understanding of diverse skincare needs while maintaining environmental principles. The brand serves as an accessible entry point to sustainable living, demonstrating that effective skincare can be achieved without ecological compromise.

Moodeaux

Founded by Brianna Arps, Moodeaux transforms perfumery through its bold “Flaunt How You Feel” philosophy. This fragrance brand crafts clean, unisex scents using plant-powered ingredients, free from water and dyes, thereby revolutionizing traditional perfume practices. Moodeaux actively challenges industry norms as a proudly Black, woman-owned, and Queer-owned brand that promotes mindful self-care while minimizing environmental impact.

Through their Black In Fragrance initiative, Moodeaux advocates for diversity and inclusion by creating global support networks for Black perfumers and Black-owned fragrance brands, connecting professionals, consumers, retailers, and media outlets. Their commitment to representation extends beyond their products to industry-wide advocacy for meaningful change.

Stuzo Clothing

Stuzo Clothing breaks boundaries with its gender-free clothing line, celebrating people of all shapes and forms. Founded by Stoney Michelli Love, an African-Panamanian graphic designer and artist, Stuzo creates apparel that invites thought and emotion while rejecting conventional fashion constraints. Love is the head designer and art director, infusing each piece with purpose and passion.

The brand creates welcoming spaces in the fashion world where everyone feels accepted without judgment. Their bold, non-conforming designs draw inspiration from love, people, and authentic living experiences. Stuzo revolutionizes fashion industry standards by championing inclusivity and diversity through wearable statements that challenge gender norms.

Khiry

While studying Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania in 2016, Jameel Mohammed encountered a statement from a global luxury goods CEO claiming that “true luxury brands could only originate from Paris or Milan.” This Eurocentric perspective sparked Khiry, Mohammed’s bold challenge to traditional luxury narratives.

The brand channels the beauty, art, and culture of the African diaspora into contemporary, luxurious vermeil jewelry pieces that push against stifling traditions. Each creation represents Mohammed’s effort to understand history on his terms. The result is an archive that beautifully mirrors life while reflecting past influences and future possibilities. Khiry’s distinctive aesthetic has attracted celebrity fans and fashion industry recognition, establishing new conversations about what constitutes luxury in today’s global market.

Reisfields NYC

Founded in Brooklyn by Reis Chester in 2016, Reisfields NYC creates hand-poured soy wax candles that serve as both an ode to Black and Queer culture and a sanctuary for individuals seeking mindful self-care. The brand produces small-batch self-care blends influenced by botanicals from their New Jersey lab.

Reisfields NYC complements their candle offerings with individually handpicked crystals, ethically sourced globally, and cleansed with Palo Santo for pure energy and vibrations. Their products transform everyday spaces into personal retreats, honoring cultural legacies that are often overlooked in mainstream wellness.