Carnival Cruise Line faces mounting backlash after implementing a series of new onboard policies in June 2025, which many Black passengers claim disproportionately target their community and cultural expressions. The controversial regulations include a zero-tolerance stance on marijuana regardless of home-state legality, a 1:00 a.m. curfew for minors — and perhaps most contentiously — bans on handheld non-battery-operated fans and restrictions on personal Bluetooth speakers.

These changes have led to widespread cancellations and heated debate across social media platforms. One TikToker bluntly stated, “We got the message loud and clear, we are not your demographic anymore. Carnival decided they wanted to rebrand.” The cruise line maintains that these changes aim to enhance safety and improve guest experience. Still, many travelers perceive the new rules as an attempt to discourage certain demographics from booking future voyages.

Black Passengers Weigh In On Carnival Cruise’s New Rules

The prohibition on handheld, non-battery-operated fans has become particularly controversial. Carnival cited safety concerns over the loud “clacking” sound these fans make. This practice originated from the viral “Boots on the Ground: Where Them Fans At?” line dance by 803Fresh, where dancers rhythmically “clack” fans during specific parts of the song. Many critics point out that this dance and fan usage represent a form of Black cultural expression now effectively banned on Carnival ships.

Another contentious policy involves tighter regulations on personal Bluetooth speakers and what some passengers describe as limitations on playing hip-hop and rap music in onboard clubs. While Carnival hasn’t formally banned these music genres, multiple passengers report experiencing restrictions when requesting certain songs.

Public response to the new policies remains divided. Some support Carnival’s changes, with one social media user commenting, “I do not blame Carnival Cruise. I do not support ignorance. Can’t we just act right?” Others strongly disagree with the restrictions, questioning the purpose of cruise vacations. “I honestly thought that’s what cruises were for … to relax, get away from home, work and stress,” noted another commenter, suggesting the new rules contradict the carefree atmosphere most vacationers seek.